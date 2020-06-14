You are here

Egyptians take up new hobbies under COVID-19 curfew

During pandemic, the kites have become more than just a game in Cairo, as the people take up several hobbies to combat boredom. (Photo/supplied)
A man wearing a protective face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides a motorcycle with his wife in Abu Kabir, Sharqia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt June 13, 2020. (REUTERS)
Mohamed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: A number of Egyptians have taken up various hobbies to combat boredom during the curfew introduced to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

“I spend hours during the curfew cycling in the empty streets of 6th of October. The streets in this area are empty without a curfew, so imagine them now! I enjoy the fresh air,” 20-year-old Giza resident Rania El-Bahjuri said.

As the pandemic and ensuing restrictions forced many people to change their daily lives, El-Bahjuri began biking more often.

“I cycle as a way to kill the time and as a form of exercise to ensure I don’t gain weight,” she said.

Wafaa El-Bahrawi, for her part, has used the free time to improve her makeup skills.

“Makeup was hobby of mine, even prior to the pandemic; I have my own business centered around it. I have taken advantage of my free time during the curfew to study makeup, and I apply what I learn on my sisters who live with me,” El-Bahrawi, 30, said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Abdel-Wahid, 37, has cultivated his cooking skills.

“Cooking has been a hobby of mine for a long time, but due to the nature of my job I did not have enough time to practice it. Now, I have the opportunity to cook meals that I enjoy. It came as a surprise to my wife when she found me making dishes better than her own!” Abdel-Wahid said.

The pandemic and extended curfew, from 8 pm to 4 am, have revived kiting throughout Egypt. As the sun sets and the curfew hours begin, the Egyptian skies fill with colorful kites of various shapes and sizes.

Ahmed Mamdouh, 33, who has worked as a calligrapher for 20 years, found a new source of income due to the renewed interest in kites. He began drawing on kites, decorating an average of 10 kites a day at prices ranging from 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.85) to 150 pounds per kite depending on size and shape.

“People’s requests vary, from sports club logos to names of people and drawings of animals,” Mamdouh said.

The kites have become more than just a toy, as certain neighborhoods have begun launching kite-flying competitions.

“It’s inexpensive to make a kite. All you need is a stick of strong, dry, woven or bamboo firewood, a roll of sturdy thread and some plastic bags,” Mamdouh said.

After coffee shops closed where he lives, Sayed Ali, 18, began looking for ways to break routine. He took advantage of the roof of his house, which is now the only place he can go other than the inside of his house.

“Every day, I go up to the roof and fly my kite. It is decorated with an image of Ahmed Mansi,” Ali said, referring to the Egyptian Armed Forces officer who was killed after a terrorist attack in Sinai.

“When the kite flies high, I feel that Mansi’s soul is also flying,” he said.

Protests continue over razing Jaffa Muslim Cemetery

Protesters take to the streets of the Israeli coastal city of Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, following the Friday noon prayers, to protest against an Israeli decision to demolish an 18th century Muslim burial ground to build a new homeless shelter and commercial space on the site. (AFP)
AMMAN: Palestinians protested for the sixth day in a row in the port city of Jaffa against plans by the Tel Aviv/Jaffa municipality to destroy the Al-Isaaf Muslim cemetery, which dates back to Ottoman times. The Jaffa List, which has been in coalition with the ruling municipality, quit in protest.

Israeli bulldozers started the demolition of the cemetery on Monday, in preparation for building a new housing project. Al-Isaaf Cemetery includes hundreds of graves of Muslims who were laid there before the Israeli occupation of the city
in 1948.
A large crowd performed Friday prayers and started a march condemning the Israeli decision to demolish the cemetery located in the north of the city of Yafa.
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who is currently banned by the Israelis from entering Al-Aqsa, delivered the Friday sermon at the site of the cemetery, noting that exhuming tombs is prevented in Islam.
Sabri told the gathering that “defending cemeteries is defending lands, and defending the dead is defending a legitimate right.”
Knesset Member Sami Abu Shehadeh taped a statement that was posted on Facebook expressing support to the people of Jaffa and hailing the Jaffa List which had the courage to withdraw from the coalition with the municipality of Tel Aviv/Jaffa.

Abu Shehadeh said that “protecting our holy sites in Jaffa is not only a right but a responsibility.” The destruction of the cemetery “violates the section in the coalition agreement in which the municipality undertakes to preserve what remains of our architectural and spiritual heritage and the markers of our culture and history.”
The statement ended by calling “upon all the people of Jaffa, from all sectors, to continue the struggle to preserve.”
Abed Al-Kader Abu-Shehade, a member of the Jaffa List, said that recent developments over the Muslim cemetery “reflect the municipality’s violation of the coalition agreement on that issue, its disregard of our reasonable demands and our efforts to reach a settlement.”
Hanna Issa, secretary-general of the Islamic-Christian Council for Jerusalem and the Holy Places, denounced the decision to destroy the cemetery.
He told Arab News that “destroying an old Islamic cemetery to build a shelter for the homeless is yet another sign of the Israelis going after anything that is holy to any religion except the Jewish ones.” Issa said that racism toward Palestinians in Israel was deeply ingrained in policy and practice.

