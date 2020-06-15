You are here

Syrian security forces detain protesters in southern city

In this July 24, 2019 file photo, a woman carries bread on her head while she crosses a street in the Syrian capital, Damascus. In Syria nowadays, there is an impending fear that all doors are closing. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

  • Dozens of people have been demonstrating every day over deteriorating living conditions
  • Prices of basic goods have skyrocketed while some staples have disappeared from the market
BEIRUT: Syrian security forces detained several demonstrators Monday in a southern city that has seen days of anti-government protests amid a crash in the local currency and sharp price increases, opposition activists said.
Monday’s crackdown is the first since protests began in the city of Sweida last week, where dozens of people have been demonstrating every day over deteriorating living conditions.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government supporters attacked the protesters in Sweida with “hard objects” wounding several. It said security forces detained more than 10 protesters.
The Observatory said the detentions led to another protest in which the demonstrators called for the release of those detained. Some protesters also called for the overthrow of President Bashar Assad, who has largely succeeded in crushing the nationwide uprising that began in 2011.
The Suwayda 24, an activist collective covering events in the province, said security forces detained four protesters.
The economic meltdown comes ahead of new US sanctions against any entity or country that does business with the Syrian government. The sanctions are due to take effect later this week but they have shaken the already teetering economy.
Known as the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, the sanctions are expected to worsen the already dire economic situation in Syria, where more than 80% of people live below the poverty line.
The national currency, the Syrian pound, has tumbled in recent weeks, reaching a record low to the dollar. The pound, which traded at 47 pounds to the dollar before the 2011 uprising, plunged to over 3,000 to the dollar last week before it made some gains in later days.
Prices of basic goods have skyrocketed while some staples have disappeared from the market as merchants and the public struggled to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Topics: Syria Protests economy

KSRelief ramps up support for Syrian refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

Tunisian MP says Ennahda party has links to terrorism

Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisian MP says Ennahda party has links to terrorism

  • Abir Moussi , who heads the Free Constitutional Party, called on the Ministry of Justice to conduct a transparent investigation on the activities of Ennahda
  • She claimed prison authorities facilitated visits of members of the Ennahda party to detained terrorist
Updated 39 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The self-defined “Muslim democratic” Tunisian political party, Ennahda, was accused on Monday by Member of Parliament, Abir Moussi, of having terrorism links. 
Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, called on the Ministry of Justice to conduct a transparent investigation on the activities of Ennahda and urged Tunisians to have the courage to confront the movement.
“Ennahda has been lying to Tunisians since 2011, and we want to reveal the fact that Ennahda is linked to terrorism,” she said during a live press conference in Tunis. 
Moussi claimed that Tunisia was “living in a foggy state because of government policy,” and accused the Ministry of Justice of corruption and that it was under the control of Ennahda members.
She claimed prison authorities facilitated visits of members of the Ennahda party to detained terrorists. 
Founded in 1981, Ennahda was inspired by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, and in the wake of the 2011 Tunisian revolution, the Ennahda Movement Party was formed.
It is believed that the Muslim Brotherhood’s activity in Tunisia is linked to the political party Ennahda.
Last week, Moussi’s political party called on parliament to designate the Muslim brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
“Political parties and politicians who want to openly dissociate themselves from the Muslim Brotherhood organization must prove so and vote in favor of this draft motion,” she said.
Moussi also added that belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood and receiving funding from the organization is a “threat to national sovereignty.”

Topics: Tunisia

