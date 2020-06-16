You are here

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

Paris is rediscovering itself, as its cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the virus forced them to close their doors on March 14. (AFP)
Updated 16 June 2020
AFP

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

  • The first train from Paris to Germany since mid-March left the Gare du Nord station early on Monday, heading for Dortmund
Updated 16 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: Paris cafe and restaurant owners cheered as the government finally allowed them to reopen their dining rooms after losing three months of revenue during the coronavirus lockdown.

The sooner-than-expected reopening for the Paris region was announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, followed by news of nine COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours — France’s lowest daily toll since March.

While restaurants across most of France were allowed to open earlier this month, those in and around the capital, where COVID-19 circulation remained high, could serve clients only on outdoor terraces.

“The question now is whether clients will come back,” said Albert Aidan, the manager at L’Ami Georges, a few blocks from the Opera Garnier.

“Most companies are still having their employees work from home,” he said.

Not all restaurants immediately threw open their doors — the Vaudeville, a classic brasserie down the street, remained closed.

Yet many shared Macron’s optimism that France has marked a “first victory” against the coronavirus thanks to strict stay-at-home orders imposed in March.

“The bulk of the epidemic is behind us,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said, though he cautioned: “This doesn’t mean we can stop fighting the virus.”

“It’s going to be a party,” said Stephane Manigold, owner of four Paris restaurants, including the two-starred Maison Rostang.

Manigold made headlines last month after successfully suing his insurer, French giant Axa, to pay around €70,000 ($79,000) in compensation for lost business.

Insurers argue that most contracts do not cover the nationwide administrative shutdown but restaurants say their livelihoods are on the line, and have called on the government to intervene.

Even in the rest of France, where restaurants were allowed to fully reopen on May 11, owners have had to remove tables to ensure a distance of one meter (3.3 feet) between diners.

Didier Chenet, head of the GNI association of independent hotel and restaurant owners, estimates the social distancing rules have cut capacity by half at least.

Unless the government lifts the one-meter rule, he said, “recovery will be very slow, with economic conditions that are not viable for our businesses,” he said.

Foreign tourists, the key ingredient for success at Paris restaurants in particular, are not expected to arrive in pre-COVID numbers anytime soon, even as the EU begins to tentatively open up its internal borders.

The first train from Paris to Germany since mid-March left the Gare du Nord station early on Monday, heading for Dortmund.

“We’re taking the children to see their grandmother and spend some holiday time together as a family. It feels good after so long!” said one passenger, Alexis.

Many Paris restaurants will need time to restock and get their employees back. The French state has been paying the bulk of their salaries during lockdown to avoid layoffs, a colossal financial effort.

Alain Fontaine, owner of Le Mesturet, and his staff were preparing spaced-out tables amid arrows on the floor showing clients where to walk, ahead of reopening his dining room on Tuesday.

Clients will be asked to use sanitizing hand gel on entry and keep their masks on until seated, he said.

“We’ll have to try to alleviate the nervousness, and also this element of formality,” Fontaine said as masked cooks prepared for the sidewalk lunch crowd.

Manigold, for his part, said: “At best we’ll open two restaurants on Wednesday, and the others next week.”

“One day maybe politicians will understand that you can’t just open a restaurant in a day. They could have avoided the abruptness,” he added.

Macron said Sunday that the government had mobilized €500 billion to ease the coronavirus blow to the economy, including more than six billion euros in state-backed loans to restaurants, hotels and cafes.

He also announced all children up to middle school age must return to class next Monday, a relief for parents who have been juggling work and home schooling.

Topics: Coronavirus Paris

Crowds and queues as English shops reopen

Updated 16 June 2020
AFP

Crowds and queues as English shops reopen

  • British prime minister says people should ‘shop, and shop with confidence’
Updated 16 June 2020
AFP

LONDON: Large queues formed outside shops across England on Monday as they opened their doors to customers for the first time in nearly three months after coronavirus lockdown measures were eased.

In London, crowds congregated outside the Nike store on Oxford Street, while Primark clothing stores in major cities such as Birmingham and Liverpool also saw long lines.

“I’m happy to be able to shop again after all this time,” said Precious, an 18-year-old student.

Visitors also returned to zoos and safari parks, places of worship were open again for private prayers, and some secondary school pupils returned to the classroom.

In the capital, commuters were forced to cover their faces on public transport network, while budget airline easyJet took off again for its first flights in 11 weeks.

Britain’s government has adopted a cautious approach to reopening but hopes that retail spending will boost the economy, with predictions of a recession looming.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged anxieties, after a recent survey suggested just 40 percent of people were comfortable about going back into stores.

“It’s a slightly different experience,” he said on Sunday. “But it is a safe environment and we should all be able to go out knowing that we should be able to shop in confidence.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, touring a shopping center in east London on Sunday, said people should “shop, and shop with confidence.”

All sites are having to comply with social distancing rules, which require people to keep at least two meters apart, and wear face coverings when indoors.

Stickers reminding people of the rules to keep apart have been placed on pavements, footpaths widened, and streets cleaned.

Inside stores, layouts have been reconfigured to keep people apart, including restrictions on using changing rooms.

Masks and hand sanitizer have been made available, perspex screens put up at tills, and many outlets have insisted on no cash, to help reduce the risk of close-contact transmission.

Thelma Brennan, 60, emerged from Primark on Oxford Street laden with bags of summer clothes for her grandchildren.

“It’s fine. You have to queue,” she said but once inside, “you can circulate.”

But Alexander Hoyte, 31, said he was not happy at having to wait in such a large crowd to buy a new pair of Nike trainers — and they were sold out of his size.

“After so long being in lockdown, you allow people to queue, anyone can catch the virus like that,” he added.

Shops in Northern Ireland reopened on Friday. The devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have not yet decided when to follow suit.

The nonessential retail sector employs some 1.3 million people and contributes £46.6 billion ($58.4 billion) to the British economy every year.

But last week, official data showed the economy shrank by a fifth in size because of stay-at-home measures imposed on March 23.

Nearly 42,000 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Britain, a number third only to the US and Brazil in the global pandemic.

But the toll is coming down, and on Sunday the government reported only 36 deaths in 24 hours — the lowest total since March 21.

Getting Britain back on track is seen as vital for Johnson and his government, which has been repeatedly criticized for its handling of the outbreak.

The phased reopening in England started with outdoor markets and car showrooms earlier this month, and some younger children returned to school.

Pubs, bars and restaurants are expected to reopen from July 4.

Ministers have faced criticism for failing to ensure that all primary school children return before the summer break in July, and pressure about relaxing the two-meter rule.

Business leaders want the distance reduced in line with other countries.

Johnson said the situation would be kept under review but said he did not want to jeopardize gains made in tackling the virus.

Topics: England shops

