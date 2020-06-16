You are here

  'Major breakthrough' as UK scientists find $6 steroid cuts coronavirus deaths

‘Major breakthrough’ as UK scientists find $6 steroid cuts coronavirus deaths

A common steroid drug has been found to reduce coronavirus death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients needing oxygen. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • England’s chief medical officer hails ‘the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far’
LONDON: A common steroid drug has been found to reduce coronavirus death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients needing oxygen.

Dexamethasone has been around for roughly 60 years and is normally used to treat a range of inflammation issues, but tests at Oxford University have now uncovered its effectiveness in treating COVID-19.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Prof. Chris Whitty said the discovery is “the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far.”

Key to the importance of the discovery is the drug’s low cost. Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial, said: “It costs in the order of £5 ($6.31) ... for a complete course of treatment in the NHS (National Health Service), and substantially less — probably less than $1 — in other parts of the world, for example in India. It is a major breakthrough.”

The discovery comes as other scientists study the effects of the disease on the body. One such area is the impact on patients’ lungs.

A professor of cardiovascular science told the UK Parliament on Tuesday that COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who die from it completely unrecognizable.

Prof. Mauro Giacca of King’s College London said COVID-19 can create such massive damage to the lungs that it results in “complete disruption of the lung architecture.”

Giacca studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30-40 days in intensive care, and said he discovered large amounts of the virus persisting in lungs as well as highly unusual fused cells. His findings, he said, showed the potential for “real problems” after survival.

“What you find in the lungs of people who have stayed with the disease for more than a month before dying is something completely different from normal pneumonia, influenza or the SARS virus,” he added. 

“There is a complete disruption of the lung architecture — in some lights you can’t even distinguish that it used to be a lung.”

Giacca was providing evidence to Parliament half a year after the virus first emerged in Europe, as governments continue to grapple with the nature of the disease, as well as its treatments, vaccines and effective policy responses.

Despite advances in treatments and understanding, the race to develop and quickly distribute a vaccine remains of primary importance for governments.

Countries have been pouring huge sums of money into pre-emptive vaccine deals to ensure that they can access the inoculations as soon as they are available and safe.

One of the leading vaccines is being developed by Oxford University in partnership with British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

The company announced on Tuesday that it expects its vaccine to provide protection from the disease “for about a year,” and that the first doses should be available in October after clinical trials conclude in September.

The US signed a deal in May worth £940 million with AstraZeneca to provide the country with 300 million doses.

Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy struck a joint £662.5 million deal over the weekend for 300 million doses.

Excluded from the European deal, the UK, which has invested over £65 million in the Oxford vaccine, has said it will be the first to access the inoculation.

But while rich countries use their wealth to guarantee first access, experts fear that poorer countries could be left behind.

Kalipso Chalkidou, director of global health policy at the Center for Global Development, said: “There’s no way we will produce 5 billion doses of a new vaccine within a month, so there’s going to be staggered production.”

She added: “The question is how likely is it that a European or US company will take a few million doses for frontline health workers and people at higher risk and give the rest to everyone else before waiting their turn for the next batch to then vaccinate others? That won’t happen.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus Coronavirus Testing Vaccines

India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops

India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops

SRINAGAR: Indian and Chinese troops fought each other with fists and rocks along the high-altitude terrain of a disputed Himalayan border in a clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, Indian authorities said Tuesday.
China accused Indian forces of carrying out “provocative attacks” on its troops and has not said if any of its soldiers have died.
The Indian army said in its statement that the two sides had “disengaged” from the disputed Galwan area where they clashed overnight on Monday.
The army originally reported that three Indian soldiers had died, but later said 17 additional soldiers succumbed to injuries they suffered in the sub-zero temperatures where the clash occurred in the Himalayan region of Ladakh.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides have been facing off for over a month along a remote stretch of the 2,100-mile Line of Actual Control, the border established following a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in an uneasy truce.
The clash Monday — during which neither side fired any shots, according to Indian officials — is the first deadly confrontation between the two Asian giants since 1975.
Vivek Katju, a retired Indian diplomat, said the deadly violence represented a dramatic departure from the four-decades-old status quo of troops from the two countries facing off without any fatalities.
“The political class and the security class as a whole will have to do very serious thinking about the road ahead,” he said.
The Indian army said in a statement earlier Tuesday that a “violent faceoff” took place in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night, “with casualties on both sides.”
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian gave no details of any casualties on the Chinese side, but said that China had strongly protested the incident while still being committed to maintaining “peace and tranquility” along the disputed and heavily militarized border.
“But what is shocking is that on June 15, the Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides, crossed the border illegally twice and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical conflicts between the two border forces,” Zhao said.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the incident happened “as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo” in the Galwan Valley.
Thousands of soldiers from the two countries, backed by armored trucks and artillery, have been facing off just a few hundred meters (yards) apart for more than a month in the Ladakh region near Tibet. Army officers and diplomats have held a series of meetings to try to end the impasse, with no breakthrough.
Indian authorities have officially maintained near-total silence on the issues related to the confrontation, and it was not immediately clear how the three Indian soldiers died.
But two Indian security officials familiar with latest developments told The Associated Press that soldiers from the two sides engaged in fistfights and stone-throwing, which led to the casualties. Both said that no shots were fired by either side. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government regulations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not comment on the clash in a televised meeting Tuesday with state officials.
The tense standoff started in early May, when Indian officials said that Chinese soldiers crossed the boundary in Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring verbal warnings to leave. That triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights, much of it replayed on television news channels and social media.
China has sought to downplay the confrontation while saying the two sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to resolve issues.
Though skirmishes aren’t new along the frontier, the standoff at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where India is building a strategic road connecting the region to an airstrip close to China, has escalated in recent weeks.
The two countries have been trying to settle their border dispute since the early 1990s without success.
Since then, soldiers from the two sides have frequently faced off along the frontier, which stretches from Ladakh in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim in the northeast.
Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda, a former head of the Indian military’s Northern Command, under which Kashmir and Ladakh fall, said the incident was the “most serious confrontation” between India and China since 1975, when Chinese troops killed four Indian soldiers in an ambush in the Twang region of northeastern India’s Arunachal Pradesh state.
“It’s a very complicated and serious situation, and it will take real, hard negotiating skills to resolve this,” Hooda said.
Indian officials say Chinese soldiers commit more than 500 border transgressions annually. China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the Himalayas, a contiguous part of the Ladakh region.
India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China was among the handful of countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the UN Security Council.

Topics: India China

