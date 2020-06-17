You are here

Yemen records highest daily virus tally as UN warns of 'alarming' death rate

A lab technician wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment) runs a test to detect whether a person has been infected with COVID-19 at the Central Health Laboratory in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, on June 14, 2020. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Experts say official accounts are concealing the true impact of the pandemic
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day as a UN body raised concerns about the country’s high fatality rate.

The Aden-based national coronavirus committee reported 116 new cases and 44 deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of cases to 844, including 208 deaths and 79 recoveries.

Yemen recorded its first case of the disease on April 10, prompting the government to take swift measures, including imposing curfews in Yemeni cities, closing schools, mosques, and markets, and banning large gatherings.

The outbreak spread rapidly throughout the country, wreaking havoc in Yemeni cities, including the port city of Aden, where hundreds were infected and dozens died.

Experts say official accounts are concealing the true impact of the pandemic, as many Yemenis self-medicate in order to avoid crowded and understaffed medical facilities.

On Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Yemen is “alarming,” and four times higher than the global average.

“The overall case fatality rate remains alarmingly high at just below 25 percent, nearly four times higher than the global average. All indications suggest that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the country,” said the OCHA in a statement.

“Individuals who are symptomatic are often not seeking testing or treatment until their condition is serious because health facilities are not accessible or local facilities are full or cannot treat patients safely,” the statement said, adding: “Other reasons that explain why people are delaying seeking treatment include fear of stigma, concerns about safety, and the perceived risks of seeking care.”

The national coronavirus committee said official figures do not include densely populated provinces in northern Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthis suppress information about the pandemic.

Local and international health experts believe that the number of coronavirus deaths inside Houthi-controlled areas greatly exceeds those in government areas.

Dr. Alabed Bamousa, a member of a government-run medical team fighting the pandemic in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout, told Arab News that most patients arriving in the region’s hospitals are in grave condition.

“Cases arrive late at the hospital. Patients stay at their homes till they are dying,” he said.

Hadramout, Yemen’s largest province, accounts for almost 50 percent of coronavirus deaths in government-controlled areas.

Bamousa said early measures to fight the outbreak, including isolating patients and their direct contacts, had pushed people into avoiding hospitals and increased social stigma.

Abdulla bin Ghouth, a professor of community medicine and epidemiology at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the health minister, says that 60 percent of coronavirus patients who arrive in local hospitals are in a serious condition, with 20 to 30 percent of the deaths due to the poor-quality of health care services.

“The real number of cases is five times larger than the reported figures. Hospitals will be overloaded if the numbers continue to surge,” he said.

Relatives of coronavirus patients who died in local hospitals said delays in seeking treatment were a result of mistrust of public health services and a misunderstanding of coronavirus symptoms.

“When my uncle fell sick, the family thought he was suffering from the effects of quitting smoking, so they asked him to stay at home,” said Mohammed Al-Saqqaf, a relative of a patient who died in Al-Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout province.

CAIRO: Egypt is preparing to reopen archaeological sites for visitors following a four-month shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Anani, confirmed the reopening of some of Egypt’s most significant archaeological sites, starting in July.

The decision covers eight sites across four governorates and comes as foreign tourism gradually returns to the country.

The eight sites reopening in July are the Pyramids of Giza and their surrounding areas, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Citadel of Salah El-Din, the temples in Karnak and Luxor, Hurghada Museum, Abu Simbel temples and the Temple of Philae in Aswan.

Other archaeological sites will gradually reopen until September.

Despite resuming operations in these locations, precautionary measures will be taken to ensure visitor and staff safety.

Under the measures, tourist trips cannot exceed 25 people. Tourism companies will have to provide protective face masks to tourists, while the total number allowed in large museums, like the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, will be limited to 200.

Tours in large museums will last one hour. Other museums will be limited to only 100 visitors an hour.

During a press conference on June 14, El-Anani said that foreign tourists can begin visiting three governorates — South Sinai, the Red Sea and Marsa Matrouh — starting from July.

He said hotels would require a license from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the Ministry of Health and Population before reopening.

The tourism ministry said on Friday that the number of hotels which will be allowed to operate at a reduced capacity has increased to 232 in 13 governorates, after their adoption of safety measures outlined by the ministry.

The decision was made after they received a hygiene safety certificate approved by the government in accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization.

Hotels can only operate at 50 percent of their usual capacity. Strict measures will be taken against hotels which fail to follow government guidelines.

El-Anani said that the recovery in the country’s tourism will happen slowly and gradually, and will depend on tourist activity abroad.

Tourism is a major part of the Egyptian economy, and its return will play a large role in a wider post-COVID economic recovery. During the 2018-2019 fiscal year, tourism revenues in the country reached $12.57 billion.

Other archaeological sites set to open their doors include the Baron Empain Palace in Heliopolis, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, the Museum of Royal Carriages in Boulaq, Kafr El-Sheikh Museum and Sharm El-Sheikh Museum, which is partially reopening.

In order to encourage foreign visitors, the government is offering a series of incentives, including the cancellation of tourist visas for the three governorates accepting visitors until Oct. 31, as well as a discount of 20 percent on museum tickets.

