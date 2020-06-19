You are here

Turkish court rules Kurdish leader’s jailing violated rights

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) hold a picture of jailed former party leader Selahattin Demirtas as they attend a ‘Peace and Justice’ rally in Istanbul on February 3, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 June 2020
Reuters

  • Selahattin Demirtas has been in jail since November 2016 on terrorism-related charges
  • The court’s decision said his detention had exceeded a reasonable period and his right to freedom had been violated
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the lengthy jailing of a former head of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party violated his rights, a decision published on Friday showed.
Selahattin Demirtas, one of Turkey’s best known politicians, has been in jail since November 2016 on terrorism-related charges. He faces a sentence of up to 142 years in jail if found guilty in the main case against him.
The court’s decision, published in Turkey’s Official Gazette, said his detention had exceeded a reasonable period and his right to freedom had been violated, ordering the payment of compensation.
It was not immediately clear whether the ruling could lead to his release.
A court ruled last September that Demirtas should be released while his main trial continues. The Constitutional Court ruling concerns the detention for this period.
However, prosecutors then launched a new investigation into him and requested his detention again after a court lifted his arrest warrant. Demirtas denies the charges against him.
The party which he led before he was jailed is the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the second-largest opposition party in Turkey’s parliament.
Ankara accuses the HDP of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
The HDP denies such links.

Topics: Turkey

UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution criticizing Iran

UN nuclear watchdog passes resolution criticizing Iran

  • Resolution critical of Iran the first of its kind since 2012
  • Tehran has been blocking access two sites for months
VIENNA: The board of governors at the UN’s nuclear watchdog passed a resolution critical of Iran on Friday, the first of its kind since 2012, as tension mounts over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The resolution urges Tehran to provide inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with access to two sites in Iran in order to clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s.

It “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and satisfy the Agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the Agency.”

Iran has been blocking access to the sites for months, prompting a growing diplomatic row.

The resolution was carried by 25 votes in favor versus two against, with seven abstentions: South Africa, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Niger.

Russia and China, both of which had spoken out against the prospect of a resolution earlier this week, voted against.

The resolution was put forward by France, Germany and Britain, and supported by the United States — though the American ambassador to the UN in Vienna had said “the text could be strengthened.”

Earlier this week Iran warned that such a resolution would be “counterproductive” and that it would take “appropriate measures” in response.

Russia’s Ambassador to the UN in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov echoed that position after the resolution was passed on Friday.

“While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counterproductive,” he tweeted.

Even though the sites in question are not thought to be directly relevant to Iran’s current nuclear program, the agency says it needs to know if activities going back almost two decades have been properly declared and all materials accounted for.

Despite the row over the two sites, the IAEA says it still has the access it needs to inspect Iran’s declared nuclear facilities, as per its mandate under the landmark deal between Iran and world powers reached in 2015.

However, the latest dispute comes as that deal further unravels, with Iran continuing to breach its limits on nuclear activity in retaliation to the US withdrawing from the accord in 2018 and reimposing sanctions.

Speaking to reporters after the resolution was passed on Friday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said it would be “absolutely unacceptable” if an example were to be set that states can be selective in their implementation of agreements with the UN agency.

“There are no exceptions. There is no Additional Protocol a la carte,” Grossi said, referring to the agreement under which the IAEA requested access to the sites.

“I intend to sit down with Iran very soon and to try to solve this as soon as possible,” he said, adding that Iran’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi would be his first port of call.

Earlier this week Gharib Abadi argued in a statement that the IAEA’s access requests were based on allegations from Iran’s arch-enemy Israel.

Additional information provided by the IAEA in support of its requests “were merely some commercial satellite imageries that contained no convincing underlying reason” to provide access, he said.

Also, on Friday the British Foreign Office said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be meeting his French and German counterparts in Berlin with “a diplomatic solution to Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East” on the agenda.

Topics: Iran IAEA UN

