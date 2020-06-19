BERLIN: British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will hold talks with his counterparts from Germany and France, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Friday in Berlin, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
One of the issues at the meeting will be Iran, he added.
UK’s Raab to meet German, French counterparts in Berlin
https://arab.news/6d7da
