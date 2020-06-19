UK’s Raab to meet German, French counterparts in Berlin

You are here

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (C-L) speaks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian (C-R) during a meeting in London, England on June 18, 2020 in central London on June 18, 2020 as part of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to mark the anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle's appeal to French people to resist the Nazi occupation. (File/AFP)
BERLIN: British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will hold talks with his counterparts from Germany and France, Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Friday in Berlin, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
One of the issues at the meeting will be Iran, he added.

Topics: UK France Germany

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

BUCHAREST: An Iranian cleric and judge accused of corruption in Tehran and also of human rights violations by activists was found dead on Friday at a hotel in the Romanian capital Bucharest, police said.
Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year, is among several judges accused of graft during a high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official that began in Tehran on June 7.
Romanian police detained Mansouri earlier this month and a Bucharest court had been expected to rule next month on whether to extradite him.
Bucharest police said a hotel had found one of its guests dead in the lobby after he appeared to have fallen from a higher floor.
"It was established that the man was a 52-year-old foreign citizen under judicial control for crimes committed in another country," the police said in a statement, adding that an investigation into his death was underway.
Mansouri had been placed under a 30-day judicial control period and was being kept under surveillance. A July 10 deadline had been set for Tehran to file extradition documents.
Last week the Paris-based media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint against Mansouri in Germany, where he was believed to have resided before travelling to Romania, accusing him of being responsible for the "arrest and torture" of at least 20 journalists in 2013. 

Topics: Iran Gholamreza Mansouri Romania

