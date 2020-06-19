You are here

  Turkish basketballer's father acquitted of terror charges

Turkish basketballer's father acquitted of terror charges

NBA player Enes Kanter poses in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. January 16, 2019. (File/Reuters/Gabriela Bhaskar)
AFP

Turkish basketballer's father acquitted of terror charges

  • Mehmet Kanter, a university professor, was charged in 2018 with membership to the group that Ankara blames for a 2016 failed coup
  • Kanter said that his father had faced a “Kangaroo court” and been accused of “being a criminal just because he is my dad”
ISTANBUL: The father of Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter has been acquitted on charges of belonging to a terror group, Turkish media reported Friday, as the basketballer hailed his father’s release.
Mehmet Kanter, a university professor, was charged in 2018 with membership to the group that Ankara blames for a 2016 failed coup.
Appearing in court in Tekirdag, northwestern Turkey on Thursday, he rejected any ties to the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, the Birgun newspaper reported on its website.
The elder Kanter had been briefly detained in 2017. His passport was confiscated after his release, preventing him from traveling overseas.
His 28-year-old son Enes, who plays with the Boston Celtics and is facing similar accusations, took to Twitter on Friday to say his father had been released.
“Wow! I could cry,” wrote Kanter.
“MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED! “This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime.”
Kanter said that his father had faced a “Kangaroo court” and been accused of “being a criminal just because he is my dad.”
The Celtics center is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has expressed support for Gulen.
Turkey blames the attempted overthrow of Erdogan in 2016 on the president’s former ally-turned-foe Gulen, but the preacher vehemently denies the claims.
Enes Kanter was detained in 2017 at a Romanian airport after being told his Turkish passport had been canceled — a move that the basketballer said was due to his political views.
Kanter was allowed to leave a few hours later.

Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros

Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros

  • After his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 the Brazilian forward sued Barca for 43.6 million euros that he claimed he was due for various bonuses
  • Neymar has five days to appeal the decision
BARCELONA: Neymar must pay 6.7 million euros ($7.53m) to Barcelona, a court ordered Friday after the player’s case against his former employer was dismissed.
After his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 the Brazilian forward sued Barca for 43.6 million euros that he claimed he was due for various bonuses.
But a judge dismissed Neymar’s case and instead sided with Barcelona, who had also sued their former player for breach of contract.
Neymar has five days to appeal the decision.
He joined Barca in 2013 and signed a new five-year contract in 2016, which included a renewal bonus worth 43.6 million euros, with 14 million paid up front.
The remaining 29 million euros was due to be paid on August 1, 2017 but Neymar left Barcelona on August 3 for Paris Saint-Germain, who activated the striker’s 222 million euro release clause.
Barcelona refused to pay Neymar the remainder of the bonus, insisting the terms of his contract had been broken.
The club in turn sued Neymar and requested the return of the 14 million euros they had paid him up front, as well as a further 8.5 million euros in damages.
“We express our satisfaction with the verdict announced today,” Barcelona said in a statement.
“The ruling has fully dismissed the player’s claim for payment of EUR43.6m, and has accepted a large part of the defense presented by FC Barcelona, as a result of which the player must return EUR6.7m to the club.
“Since the player’s representative is entitled to appeal this decision, the club shall continue to fervently defend its legitimate interests.”
Despite the financial dispute between Barcelona and Neymar, both the club and the player have been eager to be reunited.
There were even discussions last year about coming to an agreement out of court but a compromise could not be reached.
Barca spent most of last year’s summer transfer window negotiating a transfer with PSG but were unable to strike a deal, even as a number of different players were offered in exchange.
Neymar remains a popular figure among the leaders of the Barca squad, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with whom he formed a devastating attacking trio during his time at Camp Nou.
“I’ve said it many times, as a footballer Ney is one of the best in the world and I would love for him to return,” Messi said in an interview with Barcelona newspaper Mundo Deportivo in February.
“He was always happy, he had fun both on and off the pitch. He brought a special sense of joy to the dressing room.”
Messi added: “He is eager to return, he was always regretful. He tried a lot to come back and that would be the first step in trying to get him here.”
Another attempt to re-sign Neymar was expected this summer but the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic make an agreement even more unlikely.
“Neymar-type transfers will not happen,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas earlier this month.
Neymar was brought to PSG to help them finally win the Champions League but they failed to go past the last 16 in his first two years at the club.
This season, they are one of four teams through to the quarter-finals, which will be played in Lisbon in August, according to an announcement made by UEFA on Wednesday.s

