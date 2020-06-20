You are here

  Egypt's El-Sisi orders army to be ready for missions abroad amid tensions over Libya

Egypt’s El-Sisi orders army to be ready for missions abroad amid tensions over Libya

El-Sisi on Saturday toured an air base near Egypt’s 1,200 kilometer-long western border with Libya, where state TV showed him watching fighter jets and helicopters taking off. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Egypt's El-Sisi orders army to be ready for missions abroad amid tensions over Libya

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission inside or outside the country amid tensions over regional rival Turkey’s intervention in neighboring Libya.
He also warned forces loyal to the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli not to cross the current frontline with Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).
Turkey’s support for the GNA has reversed a 14-month assault on Tripoli by forces loyal to Haftar, which are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
El-Sisi on Saturday toured an air base near Egypt’s 1,200 kilometer-long western border with Libya, where state TV showed him watching fighter jets and helicopters taking off and checking hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles.
“Be prepared to carry out any mission, here inside our borders — or if necessary, outside our borders,” he told several air force pilots and special forces personnel at the base.
Earlier this month, Egypt called for a cease-fire in Libya as part of an initiative which also proposed an elected leadership council for the country.
While the United States, Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, Turkey dismissed it as an attempt to save Haftar following his battlefield losses.
On Saturday El-Sisi said that Egypt did not want to intervene in Libya and generally favored a political solution, but added that “the situation now is different.”
“If some people think that they can cross the Sirte-Jufra frontline, this is a red line for us,” he said before an audience that included some Libyan tribal leaders.
“If the Libyan people moved through you and asked us to intervene, this would be a signal to the world that Egypt and Libya are one country, one interest,” he added.
He also said Egypt could provide tribes with training and arms to fight the “terrorist militias,” a term it uses for some armed groups loyal to the GNA.
However, he called the two warring parties in Libya to respect the frontline and return to talks. 

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Libya

Stuck in Qatar: Canadians told they could be fired for leaving COVID-19 hot zone

Stuck in Qatar: Canadians told they could be fired for leaving COVID-19 hot zone

  • College employees desperate to leave country that has world’s highest per-capita infection rate
LONDON: Canadian employees at a college in Qatar have been threatened with job losses if they leave the country over the summer, despite scorching heat and sky-high COVID-19 infection rates.

Employees at the College of the North Atlantic (CNA), a Canadian college contracted by Qatar to run a campus in Doha, have said they fear job losses or reprisal from the Qatari government if they leave the country over the summer.

“Living in a country that has, for weeks, had the highest per-capita number of positive COVID-19 cases in the world is extremely stressful, and several CNA-Q (CNA Qatar) employees are anxious to leave for summer,” one employee said.

The college employs 650 staff, the majority of whom are Canadian. Foreign staff usually return home for the summer to avoid the heat, a factor that this year has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People just want to return to Canada for the summer to get away from this pressure cooker for a few weeks and be with family,” another staff member said.

A spokesperson for the college said: “CNA-Q employees who decide to leave Qatar and do not return to work at CNA-Q when required may have their employment agreement terminated.”

The employees who spoke with CBC News all said they were initially discouraged from leaving the country when the pandemic began, but were not threatened with any measures against them.

In addition to the obstacles employees face trying to go home for the summer, they have also been told that they will be forced to return to classrooms when teaching resumes in September. This decision has apparently bewildered many college staff. 

One staff member said: “CNA employees have been teaching online from mid-March and it’s working. Many employees can’t understand why they can’t continue to do this from the safety (of) their home country.”

With more than 85,000 COVID-19 infections among a population of just 2.8 million, Qatar has the highest per-capita infection rate in the world.

The country is in the process of reopening public spaces despite recording over 1,000 new infections per day.

Topics: Middle East Qatar Canada Coronavirus

