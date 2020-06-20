You are here

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands

The man was stabbed repeatedly and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands

  • Police in the city confirmed that a 64-year-old man was stabbed on Friday and said a 38-year-old suspect who lives in Rotterdam had been arrested at the scene
  • The man was stabbed repeatedly and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victim’s family.
The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Zarza, fled Iran in the 1980s and currently serves on the board of a Dutch organization that is critical of Tehran.
Police in the city confirmed that a 64-year-old man was stabbed on Friday and said a 38-year-old suspect who lives in Rotterdam had been arrested at the scene. The newspaper said the suspect was an Iranian national.
“We see that several videos of this incident are being circulated on social media,” police said in a statement. “We ask you not to re-share them.”
The man was stabbed repeatedly and suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
In January 2019, the European Union ordered sanctions against Iran after France, Denmark and the Netherlands said Tehran had plotted attacks in Europe, including political killings of Iranians living in the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017.
Tehran denied any involvement in the alleged attacks.

Topics: Iran Netherlands Leeuwarden

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading

Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

Several people stabbed in English town of Reading

  • Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day
Updated 20 June 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British media said several people had been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday and police in the area said they were investigating reports of an incident.
Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day.
Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.

Topics: reading United Kingdom

