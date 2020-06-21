North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

You are here

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 20, 2020 shows North Koreans preparing anti-Seoul leaflets at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP)
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 20, 2020 shows North Koreans preparing anti-Seoul leaflets at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP)
  • Seoul filed a police complaint last week against two defector groups over the leaflets that have offended Pyongyang, and warned of a “thorough crackdown” against activists sending anti-North leaflets
SEOUL: North Korea is preparing to launch an anti-Seoul leaflet campaign, state media said Saturday, prompting sharp criticism from South Korea with tensions high on the peninsula.
Pyongyang has recently issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of Seoul over anti-North leaflets, which defectors based in the South send across the border — usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.
North Korea has upped the pressure over the campaigns with a dramatic demolition of a building on its side of the border that symbolized inter-Korean rapprochement, threats to bolster its military presence at the border, and now leaflets of its own.
“Enraged” North Koreans are now “pushing forward with the preparations for launching a large-scale distribution” of “leaflets of punishment” into the South, the official KCNA news agency said.
“Every action should be met with proper reaction and only when one experiences it oneself, one can feel how offending it is.”
Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed North Koreans preparing the leaflets, and cigarette butts and ashes scattered over flyers featuring the face of South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
One of the leaflets with an image of Moon drinking a cup of unidentified beverage read: “(He has) eaten it all, including the North-South Korea agreement.”
Hours later, Seoul’s unification ministry urged Pyongyang to withdraw the plan “immediately,” calling the move “very regrettable.”
Seoul filed a police complaint last week against two defector groups over the leaflets that have offended Pyongyang, and warned of a “thorough crackdown” against activists sending anti-North leaflets.
But the North continued issue denunciations of the South over the leaflets — which criticize the North Korean leader over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions.
Analysts say North Korea may be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on South Korea to extract concessions.

Moon, who has long favored engagement with the North, was targeted earlier this week by Kim Yo Jong — the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un — in an extensive diatribe, calling him “disgusting” and “impudent.”
Seoul retorted with unusually stern criticism to Pyongyang’s latest denunciations of Moon and its blowing up of the liaison office this week, saying it will “no longer tolerate” the North’s “unreasonable acts and words.”
Inter-Korean relations have been in deep freeze for months, following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.
That meeting foundered on what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.
Saturday’s KCNA report on the leaflets comes a day after Kim Yeon-chul, South Korea’s point man for relations with the North, resigned over the heightened tensions, expressing hope that his departure “will be a chance to pause for a bit.”
The two Koreas remain technically at war after hostilities in the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953 but not a peace treaty.
 

Top US prosecutor who probed Trump’s allies fired

In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP)
Top US prosecutor who probed Trump’s allies fired

  • The veteran prosecutor had overseen the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed adviser Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the president’s political opponents
NEW YORK: America’s top law enforcement official told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired Saturday — sparking uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic lawmakers.
Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a press release late Friday from Attorney General Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down.
Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption.”
But Barr sent him a letter Saturday saying Trump had agreed to fire the official “as of today.”
The fast-intensifying crisis has pitted the government against much of Washington’s legal community — and has apparently set Barr against Trump, who denied any involvement in the case.
In his letter, circulated widely by US media, Barr accused Berman of having “chosen public spectacle over public service” through his defiance.
Berman — who later confirmed in a statement he would be leaving “immediately” — finds himself at the center of the latest controversy in what Democrats have characterized as the politicization of the Justice Department under Barr.
The veteran prosecutor had overseen the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed adviser Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the president’s political opponents.
But Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, denied sacking Berman — further adding to the confused messaging coming from the administration.
“That’s all up to the attorney general... He’s working on that, that’s his department, not my department,” Trump said. “I’m not involved.”
Berman, a Republican who held a position in Trump’s transition team and was once a law partner of Giuliani, has pursued cases against tycoon sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell last year.
He has also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump’s election challenger Joe Biden as part of the Ukraine scandal over which Trump was impeached.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged the Justice Department’s inspector general to launch an investigation into “blatantly corrupt DOJ interference.”
Meanwhile Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, accused Barr of repeatedly interfering in “criminal investigations on Trump’s behalf.”
The committee said in a statement it would “immediately open an investigation into this incident, as part of our broader investigation into Barr’s unacceptable politicization of the Department of Justice.”
Two whistleblowers are scheduled to testify Wednesday on “why Barr’s attempt to fire Mr.Berman is part of a larger, ongoing, and wholly unacceptable pattern of conduct,” the statement added.

The Trump administration has in recent months fired or demoted inspectors general for the Pentagon, the intelligence community and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as a senior health official who questioned Trump’s promotion of unproven drug therapies for COVID-19.
State Department inspector general Steve Linick was removed last month after running a misconduct probe into Washington’s top diplomat and steadfast Trump ally Mike Pompeo.
Meanwhile Barr has been accused of repeatedly acting as Trump’s personal lawyer instead of in the interests of the public following the Justice Department’s intervention in several cases involving Trump allies.
More than 1,000 former department officials signed a statement calling for Barr’s resignation over his interference to get a lighter sentence for longtime Trump friend Roger Stone.
Since then Barr has been berated for his department’s decision to drop the case against Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about his Russia contacts to the FBI.
Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, argued however that Barr’s move may have had nothing to do with investigations of Trump allies.
“Barr needs to be clear as to why he wanted to remove Berman and, most importantly, to guarantee that the underlying investigations will not be impacted by this change in leadership,” Turley told AFP.
 

