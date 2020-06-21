Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading that killed three people and seriously wounded three others.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbings on Saturday in a park in Reading, which is about 65 km west of London.

A security source told Reuters that the man, who remains in police custody, is a Libyan called Khairi Saadallah.

The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people. It also wished a speedy recovery for those wounded.

Saudi Arabia affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UK against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.