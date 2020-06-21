You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

Floral tributes are seen at a police cordon at the Abbey Gateway near Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, on June 21, 2020 following a fatal stabbing incident the previous day. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc6zr

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

  • The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people
  • Three people were killed and three more were seriously wounded in the stabbing attack
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Sunday a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading that killed three people and seriously wounded three others.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbings on Saturday in a park in Reading, which is about 65 km west of London.
A security source told Reuters that the man, who remains in police custody, is a Libyan called Khairi Saadallah.
The Kingdom offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people. It also wished a speedy recovery for those wounded.
Saudi Arabia affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the UK against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism.

Topics: reading England terrorism Libyan

Related

Update
World
Three people killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading
World
Britain opens ‘terror’ probe into deadly stabbing spree

Mohammed bin Salman: 3 years as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

Mohammed bin Salman: 3 years as Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

  • Since he was appointed on June 21, 2017, the Kingdom has seen reform in all areas
  • Here are some of the many achievements since his appointment three years ago
Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News
Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Three Years On

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England
Morocco to resume domestic travel and services
Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say
Putin may seek another term if Russia passes constitutional changes
Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.