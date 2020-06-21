Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

You are here

Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s settlements minister and outspoken proponent of annexation, has been named by Netanyahu as the next ambassador to the UK. (File/AFP)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem
  • Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador
LONDON: The appointment of a hard-line supporter of the annexation of Palestinian land as the next Israeli ambassador to the UK has drawn criticism from experts and the wider British Jewish community.
Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s settlements minister and outspoken proponent of annexation, has been named by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the next ambassador to the UK, succeeding Mark Regev.
A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. 
Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations at Regent’s University London, told Arab News that her appointment is not only unpalatable, but it may not even be in Israel’s best interest.
“She wasn’t selected for her great diplomatic skills. She has a political background and has never served abroad in the diplomatic service,” he said.
A fiercely ambitious person, Hotovely’s aspirations in domestic politics, Mekelberg explains, could be a source of tension in her new position.
“Hotovely will have to play the diplomatic game, not the political one. Can she represent the state of Israel, not the Likud party?”
The religious hard-liner’s position on annexation, which extends beyond even the official Israeli position, is also likely to be a major obstacle in fulfilling her new role, particularly as she engages with British Jews.
“My doubt is whether she can reach out to the Jewish community,” Mekelberg said. “Their concern may be that instead of the representative of Israel, Hotovely will be the representative of the settlements.”
This apprehension is already being felt among portions of the British Jewish community.
Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition by anti-occupation group Na’amod, calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador and denouncing Hotovely’s “appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior.”
A spokesperson for Na’amod said: “There is clearly growing unrest in our community about Israel’s blatant disregard for human rights, and people increasingly realize that it is time to take a stand.”
Laura Janner-Klausner, the senior rabbi to Reform Judaism, has also criticized the rightwing politician’s record. “Her political views on Palestinians, annexation and religious pluralism clash with our core values,” she said.
Hotovely’s appointment comes as Netanyahu’s coalition government prepares to annex almost a third of the West Bank in a move that has drawn sharp criticism for breaching international law.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “strongly objected” to the plan, while human rights experts from the UN have likened the Israeli plan to “21st-century apartheid” and warned that human rights violations against Palestinians “would only intensify after annexation.”

Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say

Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, officials say

  • Taliban took the hostages in Daikundi after a women escaped a Taliban-controlled village in a neighboring province
Updated 54 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban militants kidnapped about 60 civilians in central Afghanistan over the past week, officials said on Sunday, with more than half still being held amid efforts by the United States and other foreign powers to start peace talks.
The Taliban took the hostages in the central province of Daikundi after a women escaped a Taliban-controlled village in a neighboring province, according to the provincial deputy governor, Mohammad Ali Uruzgani.
Some 26, including women and children, had been released and tribal elders were mediating to free the remaining civilians, Uruzgani added.
A Taliban spokesman denied kidnapping the civilians.
The militants, fighting to re-introduce strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster from power, signed a troop withdrawal agreement with the United States in February, which was designed to pave the way for peace talks with the Afghan government.
But violence has ramped up since the agreement and discord over the release of Taliban prisoners has hampered progress on formal talks.
Underscoring the tension, a spokesman for the national security council said the Taliban had killed more than 40 civilians around the country in the past week.
“The Taliban have failed to deliver on promises of reducing violence against the Afghan people and working for peace,” spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.
The UN mission in Afghanistan released a report on Sunday raising concerns about 15 attacks on health workers and health care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, attributing responsibility for the majority of them to the Taliban.
The Taliban rejected both the UN and government allegations and accused the government of causing civilian casualties in the last week.

