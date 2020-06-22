You are here

Syrian doctor held in Germany for 'crimes against humanity'

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group estimates that at least 100,000 people have died from torture or as a result of horrific conditions in government prisons. (File/AFP)
  • Alaa M. is accused of torturing a detainee at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in 2011
  • He was arrested in Hesse and remains in pre-trial detention
BERLIN: A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of crimes against humanity in his country of origin, prosecutors said Monday in the latest German move against suspected war crimes in Syria.
The suspect, identified as Alaa M., is accused of having “tortured a detainee ... in at least two cases” at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in the city of Homs in 2011, said German federal prosecutors in a statement.
He was arrested in the state of Hesse on Friday and remains in pre-trial detention.
Alaa M. was called to the assistance of a man who had suffered an epileptic fit after being detained for taking part in a protest, the statement said.
He then proceeded to beat the man with a plastic pipe. “Even after he had gone down, Alaa M. continued the beatings and additionally kicked the victim,” prosecutors said.
The next day, Alaa M. and another doctor allegedly subjected the victim to further beatings. He later died, though the cause of death is unclear.
According to Spiegel magazine, the victim’s family found his body with bloody wounds on his face and holes in his skull.
Alaa M. left Syria in mid-2015 and moved to Germany, where he also practiced as a doctor.
Syria’s civil war, which started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced nearly half the country’s pre-conflict population.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group estimates that at least 100,000 people have died from torture or as a result of horrific conditions in government prisons.
Half a million people have gone through Syrian jails since 2011, it says.
Several thousand people have died over the same period in prisons run by jihadists or other rebel groups, according to the Observatory.
Having taken in more than 700,000 Syrian refugees since the start of the conflict, Germany has become a sometimes surreal theater where victims of torture come face to face with their erstwhile torturers.
In April, the first court case worldwide over state-sponsored torture by Bashar Assad’s regime opened in Germany — after the suspects were brought to the notice of the authorities by their victims.
The two defendants, former Syrian intelligence officers Anwar Raslan and Eyad Al-Gharib, are being tried on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity.
Last week, seven Syrians who allegedly suffered or witnessed rape and sexual abuse in detention centers under Assad’s government submitted a criminal complaint to prosecutors in Germany.
The four women and three men were held in various detention centers in Damascus, Aleppo and Hama between April 2011 and August 2013, according to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a Berlin-based legal group.
They were all victims or witnesses of torture and sexual violence, including rape, “electrical shocks to the genitals... and forced abortion,” the ECCHR said.
They have named nine senior government and air force intelligence officials, including top Syrian intelligence officer Jamil Hassan, already the subject of an international arrest warrant.

Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

  • New sanctions targeting Syrian government began last week
  • Kurdish-led militia control northeastern Syria
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are in talks with their military allies in a US-led coalition on a promised exemption from US sanctions targeting the Syrian government, a senior Kurdish official said.
Washington says the sanctions, which took effect last week, mark the start of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure on President Bashar Assad to stop the war in Syria and agree to a political solution.
Northeastern Syria is controlled by Kurdish-led militia who have helped the US-led coalition fight Islamic State, driving the jihadists out of swathes of Syrian territory.
Badran Jia Kurd, a vice president of the regional administration, said the sanctions would have an impact on his area, which trades with government-held Syria via local merchants and uses the Syrian pound, which has plunged in value.
“They will lead to an increase in prices to a very great degree and to weakness in trade activity with the Syrian interior, while on the other hand crossings to Iraq are closed, meaning the region was already living an economic siege,” Jia Kurd said.
“They told us the self-administration regions will be exempt from the Caesar sanctions but the mechanisms and means to achieve this exemption are being discussed with the international coalition.”
The sanctions are named after a Syrian military photographer who smuggled thousands of photos out of Syria showing mass killings, torture and other crimes.
A US State Department spokesperson said the United States had provided exemptions for humanitarian aid in all areas of Syria since the beginning of sanctions against the government and would remain in close coordination with its partners.
“We do not comment on the substance of private, diplomatic conversations,” the spokesperson wrote in emailed comments.
The coalition has said the sanctions do not impede humanitarian assistance or hinder “coalition stabilization activities in northeast Syria.”
The new sanctions allow for the freezing of assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality.

