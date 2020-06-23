You are here

  • Home
  • Manila coordinating with Riyadh to repatriate bodies of OFWs

Manila coordinating with Riyadh to repatriate bodies of OFWs

Arrangements are being made to fly home the bodies of more than 200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia, which employs more than 900,000 Filipinos. (AN file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6p2e3

Updated 23 June 2020
Ellie Aben

Manila coordinating with Riyadh to repatriate bodies of OFWs

  • Officials say flight ban during COVID-19 lockdown led to ‘backlog’ in bringing home deceased
Updated 23 June 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine government was on Monday preparing to repatriate the bodies of more than 200 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia, revealed Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

It was hoped that the deceased OFWs could be flown home this week. The Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adnan Alonto, also on Monday said that a total of 353 OFWs’ bodies were “now up for disposition” in the Kingdom.

“Of the 353 dead Filipino nationals, 107 were due to (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19, while 246 died of natural causes and various crime-related incidents,” the envoy added.

Alonto said that under normal circumstances burials must take place within 24 hours in Saudi Arabia, as per Islamic funeral customs.

“But for non-Muslims, they also respect the custom on the disposition of (human) remains. The authorities issued guidance that if the death is COVID-related, the body should be disposed within 72 hours ... from the time the embassy is informed,” he told a televised news briefing.

The process, however, will be different for COVID-19 deaths.

“We have made a request, if possible, to give us an exemption but I understand that the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) already made a pronouncement that COVID-19 cases will have to be buried here (Saudi Arabia),” added Alonto.

He said the authorities were closely coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) for the repatriation of the other bodies.

In a separate TV interview, Locsin said the Philippine government was arranging chartered cargo flights to bring home the bodies of OFWs from Saudi Arabia.

He added that he had met with Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Abdullah Al-Bussairy, who had said that the Kingdom was ready to help with the repatriation process.

“How fast will we do that? We need a flight to get there. We’re getting a cargo flight even as we speak,” he said, adding that they were hoping to repatriate more than 200 bodies this week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Filipino Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that his office had received communication from King Salman giving the Philippines 72 hours to return home the dead OFWs.

“Cremation is not allowed (in Saudi), that’s why the directive of King Salman is for us to bring them home. But the decision of the IATF is to bury there those who died from COVID-19, while the remaining 200 plus we will bring them home (in batches),” he added.

Alonto added that the delay in repatriation was due to a lack of flights. “During the almost three-month lockdown, there were no flights, so there was a backlog. That was largely the cause.”

Saudi Arabia remains the top destination for OFWs, with government records showing that more than 900,000 Filipinos were currently employed in the Kingdom.

Topics: Manila Riyadh Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Manila police chief’s lockdown birthday bash sparks probe
Sport
‘Like death’ — how ‘Thrilla in Manila’ changed Ali, Frazier forever

Pakistan tells India to halve diplomatic staff in Islamabad

Updated 25 June 2020
Saima Shabbir & Sanjay Kumar

Pakistan tells India to halve diplomatic staff in Islamabad

  • Move comes as India expels 50 percent of Pakistani Embassy personnel over espionage charges
Updated 25 June 2020
Saima Shabbir & Sanjay Kumar

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Wednesday asked India to reduce its diplomatic personnel in Islamabad by 50 percent, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

In a sign of mounting tensions between the two neighboring nuclear powers, India said on Tuesday it would expel half of Pakistan’s embassy staff in New Delhi — accusing them of “espionage” and “terrorism” — within seven days.

“If Pakistani staff return home, Indian staff will also go back,” Qureshi said in a statement, adding that Islamabad would “fully respond” to New Delhi’s claims against Pakistani diplomats, which he said were in clear violation of the 1980 Vienna Convention.

“Indian allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission are baseless. India is trying to find excuses to carry out false-flag operations in Pakistan and trying to cover its embarrassment at the hands of China,” he said, referring to the recent battle between India and China along the Ladakh border.

The latest development comes a few days after India accused Pakistan of kidnapping and abusing two of its embassy personnel in Islamabad.

“These officials, who returned to India on June 22, have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a reciprocal measure, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the Indian chargé d’affaires, asking him to reduce the size of the Indian High Com­mission by 50 percent within seven days as well.

Retired Lieutenant General Talat Masood, a defense and security expert, said India is acting aggressively towards Pakistan to cover up the “humiliation” it suffered in its clash with Beijing and Nepal.

“India is going through severe problems both internally, due to a bad economy, and externally, due to renewed conflicts with China and Nepal. Indian humiliation by China at Ladakh has really tarnished its image in South Asia as well as worldwide,” he told Arab News, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was “on the defensive” and “under pressure.” 

“India is acting like a bully toward Pakistan to cover up its weaknesses against China and to try to satisfy its internal public. Pakistan has to remain prepared for any Indian adventure, both militarily and politically,” he said.

Former Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said diplomacy was “critical” and that downgrading diplomatic relations “would not help India at all.”

“India is, unfortunately, acting like a spoiled child in the region. It (India) is the one which has been creating problems for Pakistan at its borders as well as in the region,” she told Arab News. “Pakistan is ready to defend its national integrity and sovereignty, as it has done in the past. It cannot be cowed by Indian threats.”

India’s ruling means only 55 personnel will remain at Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi. India took similar measures after the terror attack on the Indian parliament in 2001.

“The behavior of Pakistan and its officials does not conform to the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism,” India’s MEA statement said.

Relations between the two countries have been strained recently. They were on the brink of military escalation after a suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in February and New Delhi’s abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year, following which Islamabad sent India’s high commissioner back to Delhi and recalled its envoy from India. Neither high commissioner has been replaced yet.

Those developments led to a suspension of trade, reduction of visa services and cancellation of overflight rights between the two neighbors.

Topics: Pakistan India Diplomatic

Related

Update
World
Pakistan plane crash pilots discussed coronavirus during landing
World
India reports highest spike of 16,000 coronavirus cases

Latest updates

US envoy slams Houthi attempts to undermine peace
‘Saudi Summer’ plan aims to kick-start Kingdom’s tourism industry
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia hails frontline doctors as heroes
Saudi resort’s ‘mirage’ airport is no illusion
Revolutionizing digital calligraphy in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.