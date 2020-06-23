You are here

Saudi health chiefs warn against use of unreliable COVID-19 tests

A Saudi man and his daughter stroll down the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health on Tuesday warned against the use of unreliable testing methods for detecting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Officials said that the only recommended way of checking citizens for COVID-19 infection was the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“We do not recommend antibody rapid testing and neither do research and health organizations. The only recommended test for COVID-19 is the PCR test,” said ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly.

He also pointed out that panic and excessive paranoia could harm individuals and those around them. “In contrast, undermining precautionary measures and not adhering to them can cause irreparable damage,” he added.

As the Kingdom entered the third phase of easing curfew restrictions, Al-Aly noted that those attending mosques for group prayers should practice their ablution at home, take their own prayer mat, and read the Qur’an online.

When lining up for prayers, he said worshippers must maintain the recommended space between each other, avoid overcrowding, cover their nose and mouth, and refrain from touching surfaces wherever possible.

“The highest sense of respect toward your neighbors and relatives when you meet them at the mosque is to nod at them in acknowledgment and not shake their hand or greet them intimately. You may end up educating someone else on how to carry on with others,” he said.

For people using car hailing services, Al-Aly pointed out that passengers should try to sit in the back seat, and those traveling by plane or boat should check their temperature before heading to the airport or seaport.

He said that children over the age of two could wear a face mask. “When out, children should always be accompanied by an adult at all times. Someone who will monitor their movements and interactions and not get distracted by any trivialities.”

The Kingdom recorded 39 new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total to 1,346. There were 3,139 new cases reported in the country, meaning 164,144 people had now contracted the disease. There were 52,913 active cases, with 2,122 of them in a serious or critical condition.

The health ministry added that 393 of the newly recorded cases were in Jeddah, while 299 were reported in Riyadh and 277 in Makkah. Another 4,710 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 109,885.

Meanwhile, Al-Aly highlighted the ministry’s Eshara app which was dedicated to helping hearing-impaired people with appointments and medical consultations and connecting them with teams in the emergency services who use sign language.

The app is the first of its kind that offers free, instant translation for video calls catered to those with hearing conditions, allowing them to communicate with service providers through a translator.
 

JEDDAH: Hajj pilgrim numbers could be limited to less or more than 1,000 to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Saudi authorities.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told a press conference on Tuesday that compulsory isolation before and after the pilgrimage will also be enforced.

He said Saudi Arabia is capable of ensuring pilgrims’ safety this year.

“The health ministry has accumulated experience in the service of pilgrims, and thus has enough human and technical capacities to serve pilgrims and preserve their health,” he said.

He added that an integrated hospital at holy sites will be provided, along with a health center in Arafat in case of emergencies during Hajj.

Medical cadres will also accompany pilgrims throughout their journey.

Saudi Arabia announces Hajj with limited pilgrims from nationalities residing inside Kingdom

Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia's decision on Hajj 2020

Arab countries welcome Saudi Arabia’s decision on Hajj 2020

Al-Rabiah said limiting the number of pilgrims this year is important.

“Only people residing in the Kingdom, who are under 65 years of age and who do not have chronic diseases will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. They will get tested before arriving to the holy sites and will be subject to self-isolation after performing Hajj,” he said.

He added that those serving pilgrims during Hajj will also be tested.

Meanwhile, many East Asian countries decided to cancel their delegations to this year’s Hajj before the Saudi decision to limit pilgrim numbers.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh Bentin said: “We appreciate this decision as it aims to protect people above everything else, which was also the priority of the Kingdom since the start of the pandemic, where it canceled Umrah and has now decided to limit the number of Hajj pilgrims to people already residing in Saudi Arabia.” 

He added that the decision to limit numbers to less or more than 1,000 “was taken based on the Kingdom’s principles and past experience in managing Hajj. The main aim is preserving the health and safety of pilgrims in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is a delicate process and we are working with experts at the health ministry, the interior ministry and other authorities to ensure a safe Hajj,” Bentin said.

He added that the Hajj ministry will cooperate with diplomatic missions in the Kingdom to determine the number of eligible non-Saudi residents.

Media coverage of this year’s Hajj will be in line with adopted health measures, he said.

Bentin said the Kingdom’s decision to limit Hajj pilgrims is based on the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic and the risks of it spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings. It also comes amid a push to protect global health security.

“We have been working alongside the health ministry to determine precautionary measures and protocols that need to be followed. Preserving human lives is our priority, therefore, special plans have been set in place for this year’s Hajj, including the self-isolation of pilgrims both before and after performing Hajj,” he said.

He added that there will be no exceptions made for pilgrims arriving from abroad.

“We are aware of the dangers of this virus. Countries around the world have closed their borders. Therefore, no exceptions will be made,” he said.

Saudi Arabia hajj Coronavirus

