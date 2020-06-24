You are here

Kosovo president charged with war crimes over 1990s killings

Albanian negotiators at the Kosovo peace talks, Veton Surroi, left, Ibrahim Rugova, center, and Hashim Thaci sign a draft accord calling for self-rule for Kosovo, Paris, March 18, 1999. (AFP)
AFP

  • Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC): The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders
  • Prosecutors said they decided to make the accusations public because Thaci and Veseli had made “repeated attempts” to obstruct the KSC
THE HAGUE: Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has been charged with 10 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the country’s conflict in the 1990s, a tribunal in The Hague said on Wednesday.
Wartime intelligence chief and former parliamentary speaker Kadri Veseli is also accused of war crimes, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) said, adding that the charges against both men were brought on April 24 but not revealed publicly.
“The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli and the other charged suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” the KSC said in a statement.
The accused are also facing other charges such as enforced disappearance of persons, persecution and torture, the tribunal said.
The crimes alleged in the indictment “involved hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents,” it added.
Prosecutors said they decided to make the accusations public because Thaci and Veseli had made “repeated attempts” to obstruct the KSC.
Thaci is currently preparing for a summit at the White House on Saturday with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, and local media reports suggested he had already left for the US. His officials could not be reached to confirm the report.
The White House meeting was organized by the US special envoy to Serbia and Kosovo Richard Grenell, who has ruffled European feathers by launching a diplomatic process between the two sides parallel to decade-long talks mediated by the EU.
Grenell has denied trying to overshadow the EU-led process, saying his meeting will focus on boosting economic ties.Trump was not expected to attend the meeting.
The EU-backed tribunal was established in 2015 to investigate crimes by independence-seeking ethnic Albanian guerrillas against mainly Serb civilians during the 1998-1999 war.
The conflict pitted Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas seeking independence for the southern Serbian province of Kosovo against Serbia’s forces, who withdrew from the territory after an 11-week NATO bombing campaign.
The tribunal was created after a Council of Europe report tied former guerrilla leaders including Thaci to atrocities.
The court announced in April that it had filed charges against high-ranking Kosovo officials without naming them, but speculation was already rife that the indictment included Thaci.
Asked in April whether he would resign if he was charged, Thaci told local media he was not even thinking about it and would “respond positively” if he was asked to appear at the tribunal.
Kosovo’s outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, resigned last July after being summoned by the prosecutor for interrogation as a suspect.
Veseli said in November he had been summoned by the court to be questioned.
The KSC opened its doors in The Hague as the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) was winding down after almost 25 years of prosecuting crimes committed in the Balkans after Yugoslavia’s break-up in the early 1990s.
Haradinaj was acquitted of war crimes by the ICTY in 2012.
Kosovo’s independence war claimed around 13,000 lives, the majority of whom were ethnic Albanians.
The territory unilaterally declared its independence in 2008 with backing from the United States and most of the West.
But Serbia and its allies China and Russia have never accepted the move, and the status of Kosovo remains a major source of tension in the Balkans.

Pakistan tells India to halve diplomatic staff in Islamabad

Updated 25 June 2020
Saima Shabbir & Sanjay Kumar

Pakistan tells India to halve diplomatic staff in Islamabad

  • Move comes as India expels 50 percent of Pakistani Embassy personnel over espionage charges
Updated 25 June 2020
Saima Shabbir & Sanjay Kumar

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Wednesday asked India to reduce its diplomatic personnel in Islamabad by 50 percent, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

In a sign of mounting tensions between the two neighboring nuclear powers, India said on Tuesday it would expel half of Pakistan’s embassy staff in New Delhi — accusing them of “espionage” and “terrorism” — within seven days.

“If Pakistani staff return home, Indian staff will also go back,” Qureshi said in a statement, adding that Islamabad would “fully respond” to New Delhi’s claims against Pakistani diplomats, which he said were in clear violation of the 1980 Vienna Convention.

“Indian allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission are baseless. India is trying to find excuses to carry out false-flag operations in Pakistan and trying to cover its embarrassment at the hands of China,” he said, referring to the recent battle between India and China along the Ladakh border.

The latest development comes a few days after India accused Pakistan of kidnapping and abusing two of its embassy personnel in Islamabad.

“These officials, who returned to India on June 22, have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

As a reciprocal measure, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the Indian chargé d’affaires, asking him to reduce the size of the Indian High Com­mission by 50 percent within seven days as well.

Retired Lieutenant General Talat Masood, a defense and security expert, said India is acting aggressively towards Pakistan to cover up the “humiliation” it suffered in its clash with Beijing and Nepal.

“India is going through severe problems both internally, due to a bad economy, and externally, due to renewed conflicts with China and Nepal. Indian humiliation by China at Ladakh has really tarnished its image in South Asia as well as worldwide,” he told Arab News, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was “on the defensive” and “under pressure.” 

“India is acting like a bully toward Pakistan to cover up its weaknesses against China and to try to satisfy its internal public. Pakistan has to remain prepared for any Indian adventure, both militarily and politically,” he said.

Former Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said diplomacy was “critical” and that downgrading diplomatic relations “would not help India at all.”

“India is, unfortunately, acting like a spoiled child in the region. It (India) is the one which has been creating problems for Pakistan at its borders as well as in the region,” she told Arab News. “Pakistan is ready to defend its national integrity and sovereignty, as it has done in the past. It cannot be cowed by Indian threats.”

India’s ruling means only 55 personnel will remain at Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi. India took similar measures after the terror attack on the Indian parliament in 2001.

“The behavior of Pakistan and its officials does not conform to the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials. On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism,” India’s MEA statement said.

Relations between the two countries have been strained recently. They were on the brink of military escalation after a suicide attack on a paramilitary convoy in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district in February and New Delhi’s abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August last year, following which Islamabad sent India’s high commissioner back to Delhi and recalled its envoy from India. Neither high commissioner has been replaced yet.

Those developments led to a suspension of trade, reduction of visa services and cancellation of overflight rights between the two neighbors.

Topics: Pakistan India Diplomatic

