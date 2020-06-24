You are here

WHO welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj 2020

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanum, said the decision to limit hajj pilgrims is in accordance with the organization’s guidelines to reduce the risk of infection. (Screengrab)
  • WHO says decision based on risk assessment and analysis of various scenarios
  • Kingdom said it would limit number of pilgrims for different nationalities within the country
RIYADH: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to greatly limit the number of Hajj pilgrims this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kingdom said just 1,000 people, who are already living in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform the pilgrimage. Last year almost 2.5 million worshippers from around the world took part.
“As some countries start to reopen their societies and economies, the question about how to hold gatherings of large numbers of people safely have become increasingly important,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanum, said. “This is especially true of one of the world’s largest mass gatherings, the annual Hajj pilgrimage.” 

Adhanum said the decision comes on the basis of risk assessment and an analysis of the various scenarios, in accordance with the organization’s guidelines to protect the safety of pilgrims and reduce the risk of infection.
Speaking n Geneva during the daily coronavirus press conference, he said the organization supported Saudi Arabia’s decision, adding that all that all countries must make difficult decisions to put public health at the forefront.
“We understand that it was not an easy decision to make and we also understand it is a major disappointment for many Muslims who are looking forward to making their pilgrimage this year,” he said. “This is another example of the hard choices that all countries must make to put health first.”

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 41 new deaths and 3,123 new cases from the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The new virus-related deaths increase the total to 1,387 in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia recorded 2,912 more patients that had recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 112,797. 

The ministry said the members of five families have contracted the virus recently due to shaking hands at a funeral.

It mentioned the case as part of warning people in the Kingdom to continue respect social distancing rules. Saudi Arabia has eased its coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week as it seeks to return cautiously to normal life amid the ongoing pandemic.

