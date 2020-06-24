You are here

  • Home
  • UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew

UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew

Social distancing at the Dubai fountain show. The UAE's night time restrictions COVID-19 restrictions have come to an end. ( AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wmux

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ government has lifted its coronavirus-related curfew, it posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
“All members of society are allowed to freely enter and exit throughout the day without restrictions,” it said in an announcement also tweeted by the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya

Updated 19 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya

Updated 19 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt is only interested in restoring stability in Libya, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Wednesday, days after raising the prospect of a military intervention.
Earlier this week, El-Sisi said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya to protect Egypt’s western border. He ordered the military to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country and said such an operation would have international legitimacy.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, where he met with military and civilian officials, El-Sisi stressed the importance of restoring stability in Libya and its institutions to achieve security in the region, and "to protect the Egyptian national security from the western border," he said.  

Earlier this week, El-Sisi raised concerns of a military operation when he said his country had a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya. He ordered the military to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country. He said any direct Egyptian intervention would have international legitimacy and would be to protect Egypt’s western border.  

El-Sisi said in the meeting that a cease-fire should remain in place and he called for dismantling Libya’s militias, and excluding mercenaries from the conflict in order to reach a comprehensive political solution.
Last month Egypt proposed an initiative for Libyan parties as a basis for resolving the country’s conflict.
The move was welcomed by Arab countries and on Tuesday, the Arab league urged Libyan factions to “positively engage” with such initiatives.
The war in Libya started after the downfall of dictator Muammar Qaddafi with the country splitting into two rival administrations. 
Fighting has escalated after Turkey intervened on the side of the Tripoli-based government, reversing a 14-month assault on Tripoli by forces loyal to the military commander Khalifa Haftar.

 

Topics: Egypt Libya Sisi

Related

Middle-East
Egypt to reopen cafes, places of worship, shisha ban stays
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE support El-Sisi’s ‘right to self-defense’ in Libya war

Latest updates

Former Arab News journalist loses life to COVID-19 in India
Nearly 1,500 Muslims in Italy cancel Hajj plan
Sisi says Egypt seeks stability in Libya
UAE lifts coronavirus-related curfew
Al-Qaeda-linked group arrests British aid worker in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.