OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

OSN has signed with ITV Studios for the exclusive rights and production of the Arabic version of the British reality TV show “Come Dine with Me.”

The ongoing series has been a nationwide favorite for over 15 years in the UK, with the format having been replicated to great success in 10 countries worldwide including Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland and South Africa.

The OSN original production will be filmed in the UAE this year, where episodes will run exclusively on OSN.

A casting call for residents to apply for a chance to take part in the reality TV show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The OSN production will follow the same format as the UK show, where every week a different group of four strangers take turns to host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10.

Each contestant believes that they are the ultimate host, but at the end of the week, only one can be crowned the best host and walk away with a valuable prize.

The series combines elements of authenticity, humor and fascinating guests, making the show one of the most relatable series to a wider spectrum of audience.

The 45-episode series will run weekly from Sunday to Thursday, with a new group of contestants every week.

Each host will cook a starter dish, a main course and a dessert, followed by a grading session by the three guests of their hosting skills and the overall experience.

Contestants will come together from all walks of life and include various nationalities such as Lebanese, Saudi, Emirati, Kuwaiti, Egyptian, Bahraini, Omani and Western expats.

“OSN is thrilled about the upcoming OSN Original, Come Dine with Me, which will be the first original production of the extremely popular show that comes to our region,” Rolla Karam, vice president of acquisitions and head of Arabic programing at OSN, said in a statement.

“This production further cements our commitment to providing curated content and bringing the best in entertainment to our audiences in the Middle East,” she added.

“We believe that Come Dine with Me will be as huge a success in the Middle East as it is in the United Kingdom and are very excited for what’s to come in the pipeline in terms of original productions.”

