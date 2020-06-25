You are here

OSN brings 'Come Dine with Me' to Mideast as original production

Updated 25 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

OSN brings ‘Come Dine with Me’ to Mideast as original production

  • The OSN original production will be filmed in the UAE this year
Updated 25 June 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

OSN has signed with ITV Studios for the exclusive rights and production of the Arabic version of the British reality TV show “Come Dine with Me.”

The ongoing series has been a nationwide favorite for over 15 years in the UK, with the format having been replicated to great success in 10 countries worldwide including Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland and South Africa.

The OSN original production will be filmed in the UAE this year, where episodes will run exclusively on OSN.

A casting call for residents to apply for a chance to take part in the reality TV show will be announced in the coming weeks.

The OSN production will follow the same format as the UK show, where every week a different group of four strangers take turns to host a dinner party in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10.

Each contestant believes that they are the ultimate host, but at the end of the week, only one can be crowned the best host and walk away with a valuable prize.

The series combines elements of authenticity, humor and fascinating guests, making the show one of the most relatable series to a wider spectrum of audience.

The 45-episode series will run weekly from Sunday to Thursday, with a new group of contestants every week.

Each host will cook a starter dish, a main course and a dessert, followed by a grading session by the three guests of their hosting skills and the overall experience.

Contestants will come together from all walks of life and include various nationalities such as Lebanese, Saudi, Emirati, Kuwaiti, Egyptian, Bahraini, Omani and Western expats.

“OSN is thrilled about the upcoming OSN Original, Come Dine with Me, which will be the first original production of the extremely popular show that comes to our region,” Rolla Karam, vice president of acquisitions and head of Arabic programing at OSN, said in a statement.

“This production further cements our commitment to providing curated content and bringing the best in entertainment to our audiences in the Middle East,” she added.

“We believe that Come Dine with Me will be as huge a success in the Middle East as it is in the United Kingdom and are very excited for what’s to come in the pipeline in terms of original productions.”
 

Topics: OSN

Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

  • Dorothy Shea reiterated US policy “that counterterrorism sanctions apply not only to Hezbollah but to those who provide them with material support”
  • Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad dismissed the order, saying “no one has the right to ban the media from covering the news”
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge on Saturday banned media from publishing remarks by the US ambassador after she spoke about the powerful Hezbollah movement, in a disputed and non-binding decision.
During an interview with Saudi-owned news channel Al-Hadath aired on Friday, Dorothy Shea reiterated US policy “that counterterrorism sanctions apply not only to Hezbollah but to those who provide them with material support.”
The ambassador said the US is still evaluating the extent to which the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab is “what it says it is — an independent government of technocrats not beholden to Hezbollah.”
The US considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization but the group and its allies command a majority in parliament and the cabinet.
Shea said the US “has not yet seen what we hoped for from this government in the way of concrete steps to implement the reforms the economy so desperately needs.”
On Saturday, a judge in south Lebanon issued an arbitrary and non-binding order banning local and foreign media working in the country from airing or publishing locally comments by the US ambassador for a year.
“The US ambassador discussed in her interview a Lebanese party represented in parliament and cabinet and that enjoys a wide popular base,” the order said, referring to Hezbollah.
“The US ambassador has no right to talk about this party,” the order added, accusing her of promoting internal sedition and strife.
The judge acknowledged that international law gives diplomats immunity but said media could be punished for violating the order.
Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad dismissed the order, saying “no one has the right to ban the media from covering the news.”
Any issue pertaining to the media should pass through the information ministry and official judicial channels, she added.
Local broadcaster LBC said it would not abide by the ruling, calling it a “non-binding and unenforceable” decision that violates freedom of press.
It said it would challenge the ruling in court.
The US embassy in Lebanon has not yet commented.
A senior judicial source accused the judge of over-stepping his prerogatives, telling AFP that the order is unenforceable under Lebanese law.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Dorothy Shea

