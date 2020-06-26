You are here

Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

Billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele’s backing for the Lufthansa deal will come as a relief for Chancellor Angela Merkel, who can ill afford another business collapse. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2020
Reuters



  • Flagship airline wins 11th-hour reprieve with government set to take 20% stake

Reuters

FRANKFURT, Germany: Lufthansa shares jumped around 15 percent on Thursday after its top shareholder dropped his objections to a €9 billion ($10 billion) government bailout for the German airline brought to the brink of collapse by the pandemic.

“I will vote for the proposal,” billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele, who recently increased his stake in Lufthansa to 15.5 percent, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily on Wednesday.

His endorsement amounts to an 11th-hour reprieve for Germany’s flagship airline after fears had swirled he might veto the proposed rescue, which will see the government take a 20 percent stake and board seats, diluting existing shareholdings.

Shareholders are due to vote on the plan later on Thursday at a meeting held online due to the pandemic. Thiele has a virtual veto, as only 38 percent of shareholders have registered to vote.

Thiele’s backing will come as a relief to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who could ill afford another high-profile business collapse following the failure of payments firm Wirecard.

Lufthansa, which traces its roots back almost a century, employs around 138,000 people and owns brands, including Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

It has been brought to its knees by COVID-19 and what promises to be a protracted travel slump, and like many rivals across the world, sought state help to stay afloat. Even after Thursday’s gains, its shares are down almost 40 percent this year.

Also on Thursday, European Union regulators approved Lufthansa’s €6 billion recapitalization, part of the bailout deal, subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until state support is repaid.

Concerned a government stake would make it harder for Lufthansa to make tough decisions about restructuring and job cuts, Thiele had instead proposed an indirect government holding in the airline via Germany’s KfW development bank.

That sparked fears the bailout would fail and Lufthansa would have to seek protection from creditors within days.

Thiele said that talks with the government on Monday had not removed his doubts: “Differences remain with government representatives,” he told the newspaper.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Billionaire Thiele drops objections to bailout.
  • Shareholders to vote on rescue plan at EGM.
  • Plan to see state take 20% stake in Lufthansa.
  • Cost-cutting deal struck with cabin crew union.

But he said he could not have voted for insolvency, even though his investment would continue to be at risk. He said he would continue to seek to influence the company’s development in the future, although declining to say how.

Thiele said it was in the interests of Lufthansa employees that management quickly negotiate restructuring with unions.

Up to 22,000 jobs could be at risk at the airline.

Lufthansa struck a deal overnight with the UFO union representing German cabin crew that is set to reap more than €500 million in savings, including steps to stop pay rises, cut working hours, and a cap on pension contributions.

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had not yet reached a deal with services union Verdi. More talks are scheduled.

Turkey’s emerging market status may face downgrade

Updated 26 June 2020
Arab News

Turkey's emerging market status may face downgrade


Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s main share index may be downgraded by a top international index compiler in what would be a blow to its already volatile financial markets.

MSCI, a prominent index provider, said it may lower the status of Turkey’s share index to a “frontier market” due to bans on short selling and stock lending since October 2019 and February 2020, respectively. That would mean the loss of major investment by international pension funds and other instituional investors that use MSCI indexes to deploy their capital. Frontier markets are seen to carry more investor risk.

“In the last 12 months, two important emerging markets, Argentina and Turkey, suffered substantial deterioration in market accessibility that could lead to their exclusion from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,” said Dimitris Melas, global head of equity research and chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee.

Experts think that this new warning should be taken as a sign of the unease of foreign investment in the country as the government adopts ever stricter measures on the currency exchange.

Qatar’s recent move to increase its currency swap line with Turkey may have provided some relief, but analysts still see the potential need for further measures such as capital controls which would limit funds leaving the country.

Goldman Sachs said this boost from Qatar could only cover up to one third of Turkey’s foreign exchange funding gap this year.

In the meantime, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday again reduced its economic forecasts for Turkey, with its GDP iforecast to drop by 5 percent this year.

But the country is resisting any assistance from the IMF for fear of “economically and politically surrendering” to foreign institutions despite its impending balance of payments crisis.

“The MSCI is issuing a warning to Turkey and would like it to reverse the restrictions imposed on short selling and stock lending. The Turkish authorities would be wise to heed this warning and ease these restrictions,” Nigel Rendell, director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at New York-based Medley Global Advisers, told Arab News. “Turkey has been part and parcel of emerging markets’ portfolios for decades — through good times and bad; it’s absence would be greatly missed if it were to drop out of the MSCI EM index.

Rendell expressed concern at the speed at which the Turkish central bank has cut interest rates, which leaves the lira looking exposed given that inflation is still entrenched.

Turkey has $169 billion in foreign debt due in the next 12 months, while its gross foreign currency reserves stand only at $84 billion. Scarce foreign currency reserves are not going to save the day without much-needed summer tourism revenues that could be hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the country generated $35 billion from foreign tourists, which is a distant dream this year.

“The possible demotion to “frontier” market by one of the world’s leading index providers show how futile and harmful is to fight a war against the market,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London.

“After wasting billions in defending the currency, Turkey may now lose its place in the key MSCI index. The possible reclassification as “frontier” market or standalone market would further intensify the ongoing outflow of capital from both Turkey’s equity and fixed income markets,” he said.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s Capital Markets Board decided to no longer allow investors to establish hedge funds that invest mainly in foreign-exchange assets, and it will begin taxing existing ones by 15 percent, in a bid to crack down on local demand for hard currency. In other terms, the government now taxes 15 percent of the revenues generated from investment funds that primarily invest in foreign bonds and foreign currencies in the country.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Turkey’s former economy czar Ali Babacan, who founded his own party to challenge the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said Turkey must restore its economic credibility to secure necessary foreign funding and trigger growth.

Topics: MSCI Turkish stock exchange

