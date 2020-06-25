You are here

G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks

G20 education ministers are set for discussions on Saturday. (SPA)
RIYADH: G20 education ministers will discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.
Topics to be discussed include experiences in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems.
The Saudi G20 presidency will continue to work actively with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems.
The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on regional developments during a phone conversation.
They also reviewed bilateral relations, the strategic partnership between the two countries, and regional and international issues of common concern.
The Saudi minister also received a phone call from Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.
They reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas, and discussed regional and global developments, as well as issues of common concern.
Prince Faisal made a phone call to Angolan External Relations Minister Tete Antonio to review bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.
They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

