G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks

RIYADH: G20 education ministers will discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.
Topics to be discussed include experiences in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems.
The Saudi G20 presidency will continue to work actively with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems.
The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.
