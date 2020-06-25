G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks

Saudi FM holds talks with US, Finnish officials

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged views on regional developments during a phone conversation.

They also reviewed bilateral relations, the strategic partnership between the two countries, and regional and international issues of common concern.

The Saudi minister also received a phone call from Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

They reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas, and discussed regional and global developments, as well as issues of common concern.

Prince Faisal made a phone call to Angolan External Relations Minister Tete Antonio to review bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

They also exchanged views on issues of common concern.