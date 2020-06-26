You are here

Philippine police kill 4 terror suspects in Manila shootout

Police and intelligence agents were to serve a search warrant when the suspected militants opened fire. (AFP file photo)
MANILA: Philippine police raided a suspected hideout of Daesh group-linked militants in metropolitan Manila early Friday and killed four of them in a gunbattle, security officials said.
Metropolitan Manila Police Chief Debold Sinas said police and intelligence agents were to serve a search warrant after midnight at a house in suburban Paranaque city after months of surveillance when the suspected militants opened fire.
An officer was shot in the leg and hospitalized, police said, adding they recovered pistols, suspected bomb parts, money transfer records and two black flags like those of the Daesh group.
The raid comes as President Rodrigo Duterte considers whether to sign a new and more powerful anti-terror law, which has already been passed by Congress. The country’s military chief cited Friday’s gunbattle as a reason Duterte should sign it as soon as possible.
“It is public security and general welfare that are at stake. We should protect and defend from terrorists without further delay,” Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. said.
He said the presence of the suspects in the Manila area underscored their readiness to plot an attack despite the suffering caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials did not say what, if any, specific attack the suspects were plotting.
The proposed Anti-Terror Act would allow the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers a government anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could then be subjected to arrests and surveillance.
Opponents say the legislation violates the constitution, defines terrorism too broadly, could be misused to target government critics and could threaten legitimate dissent.
Those slain Friday were identified by police as Merhama Abdul Sawari, Bensaudi Sali, Rasmin Hussin and Jamal Kalliming.
Sinas said the suspects handled funds for Daulah Islamiyah, one of the militant groups blamed for laying siege to Marawi city in the southern Philippines for five months in 2017.
Sawari facilitated funds for Philippine-based militants from Indonesia’s Sulawesi region, Sinas said in a statement without elaborating.

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

  • The Norwegian had observed and taken photos of the home of an Iranian exile in Denmark in September
  • The exile is the leader of an Iranian Arab resistance group known as ASMLA
Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: A Danish court on Friday found a Norwegian citizen guilty of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and of complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.
The 40-year-old Norwegian man, who has Iranian heritage, was arrested in October 2018 after a major police operation in which Denmark temporarily closed its international borders. The court did not give the man’s name.
For several days in late September, the Norwegian had observed and taken photos of the home of an Iranian exile in Denmark, as well as the streets and roads surrounding the home, Roskilde District Court said in a statement.
“The court found that the information was collected and passed on to a person working for an Iranian intelligence service, for use by the intelligence service’s plans to kill the exile,” the court said.
The exile, who was also not named in the statement, is the leader of an Iranian Arab resistance group known as the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA).
The Norwegian defendant has denied all charges.
The Danish court is expected to announce its sentence later on Friday.

