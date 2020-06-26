You are here

  • Home
  • Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meet at the NATO summit in London, Dec. 4, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/236vq

Updated 26 June 2020
AP

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

  • Greece has accused Turkey of using migrants to pressure Greece, after Ankara declared in late February that Turkey’s borders to the European Union were open
  • Greece and Turkey are also at loggerheads over oil and gas exploration rights in the Mediterranean and over territorial issues in the Aegean Sea
Updated 26 June 2020
AP

ATHENS, Greece: The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime minister’s office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and issues relating to the reopening of borders and tourist visits after the end of lockdowns triggered by the virus, Mitsotakis’ office said.
The two “agreed to maintain bilateral channels of communication open,” it said in a statement.
Tension has been high between the two neighbors and NATO allies in recent months. Greece has accused Turkey of using migrants to pressure Greece, after Ankara declared in late February that Turkey’s borders to the European Union were open to all those who wanted to cross.
Thousands of migrants gathered at Turkey’s border with Greece, demanding to be allowed in. Similar scenes didn’t play out on Turkey’s border with EU member Bulgaria.
Greece and Turkey are also at loggerheads over oil and gas exploration rights in the Mediterranean and over territorial issues in the Aegean Sea dividing the two countries. The two have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s.
According to official in Athens with knowledge of the discussions, the two leaders didn’t discuss anything related to the disputes, but agreed that the level of tension was too high and that direct communication at the highest level would be helpful and should continue.
Discussions focused on broader talks within the EU on the access of nationals from third countries when borders open to tourists. The official said Greece doesn’t in principle object to supporting Turkey’s inclusion in the list of countries that would have access.
The official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the details of the call, spoke on condition of anonymity.

Topics: Greece Turkey Kyriakos Mitsotakis Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

World
Greece to bolster patrols on border with Turkey
Special
World
Greece to deport 10,000 refugees to Turkey in wake of fatal camp blaze

Giant Sahara dust cloud drifts over Caribbean and US, raising health concerns

Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Giant Sahara dust cloud drifts over Caribbean and US, raising health concerns

  • The dust, from North Africa, is the most dense in the past 50 years, say meteorologists
  • The 5,600-km cloud traveled 8,047 km before reaching the southern US region
Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the US Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is worsening.
The 3,500-mile-long (5,600 km) cloud, dubbed the “Godzilla dust cloud,” traveled 5,000 miles (8,047 km) from North Africa before reaching the region stretching from Florida west into Texas and north into North Carolina through Arkansas, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
“It’s a really dry layer of air that contains these very fine dust particulates. It occurs every summer,” said NWS meteorologist Patrick Blood. “Some of these plumes contain more particles, and right now we expecting a very large plume of dust in the Gulf Coast.”
This year, the dust is the most dense it has been in a half a century, several meteorologists told Reuters earlier this week as it crossed over the Caribbean.
The Saharan dust plume will hang over the region until the middle of next week, deteriorating the air quality in Texas, Florida and other states where the number of COVID-19 cases has recently spiked.
“There’s emerging evidence of potential interactions between air pollution and the risk of COVID, so at this stage we are concerned,” said Gregory Wellenius, a professor of environmental health at Boston University’s School of Public Health.
Air pollution can be especially detrimental for people who are at risk for or suffer from cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, Wellenius added. Heart and lung problems heighten the risk of severe COVID-19.
The plume will create hazy skies and lower visibility. In the past, dust plumes from Africa have dumped a thin layer of dust onto vehicles in Houston, where air quality is always a concern, Blood said.
The dry air mass that carries the dust can suppress tropical storm and hurricane formation and can enhance and illuminate sunrises and sunsets, meteorologists said.

Topics: sahara Dust cloud

Latest updates

Egypt’s Liverpool fans over the moon with title triumph
Bremen face final chance to avoid automatic relegation
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps
Saudi Arabia calls for stronger links between UN Women and GCC
Saudi Arabia pays tribute to UN Charter during 75th anniversary event

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.