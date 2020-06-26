You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopian dam dispute reaches UN Security Council

Ethiopian dam dispute reaches UN Security Council

Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam under construction on the River Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz Region, Ethiopia, September 26, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47uq5

Updated 26 June 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Ethiopian dam dispute reaches UN Security Council

  • Egypt filed a request to the Security Council on June 19 to discuss the issue and the body has set next Monday for the general session
  • Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the River Nile for its freshwater, fears the dam will diminish its water supply, which is already below scarcity level
Updated 26 June 2020
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan has reached the UN Security Council after 10 years of negotiations failed to yield an agreement regulating the filling of the dam's reservoir.

Egypt filed a request to the Security Council on June 19 to discuss the issue and the body has set next Monday for the general session, which will be attended by its 15 member states.

Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the River Nile for its freshwater, fears the dam will diminish its water supply, which is already below scarcity level. Around 85 percent of the Nile water that reaches Egypt flows from Ethiopian highlands.

Ethiopia hopes the massive $4.8 billion megaproject on the Blue Nile, which would generate 6,000 megawatts when completed, will allow it to become Africa’s largest power exporter.

An informed source told Arab News that Egypt and Sudan would take part in the session. Ethiopia has not yet confirmed its participation. Its foreign minister, Gedu Andargachew, told the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Friday that his country intended to start filling the dam's reservoir despite the impasse.

“We will start filling the dam's lake during the coming months, even if there is no agreement between the three countries,” Andargachew said, adding that he hoped Ethiopia would reach an agreement with Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt’s former minister of water resources, Mohamed Nasr Allam, said that such a step and the upcoming Security Council session indicated that the council’s president was convinced by Egypt’s belief that Ethiopia’s unilateral action was unacceptable and created a state of instability that threatened international peace and security.

Allam said that Egypt had recently affirmed to the Security Council’s member states that it wanted to discuss the situation with the aim of reaching an agreement. 

He added that Egypt was counting on the stance of members after it submitted all the documents proving the soundness of its legal status and its “firm” rights on the issue.

In addition to the five permanent member states, the Security Council also includes Tunisia, South Africa, Niger, Indonesia, Vietnam, Germany, Estonia, the Dominican Republic, Belgium, and the Grenadine Islands.

Sudan had earlier called on the body to invite the leaders of the three countries to express their political will and commitment to resolving the outstanding issues. Sudan also called on it to persuade the three parties to adopt the comprehensive draft it had filed in the recent round of negotiations as a cornerstone of drafting and completing an agreement document that was satisfactory to all.

It said that there should be no unilateral measures, including starting filling the GERD prior to reaching an agreement, since these would have hazardous consequences on the dam’s operation and could endanger the lives of millions of people living upstream.

It warned that there was little time left to reach an agreement and urged all parties to work hard to reach an historic moment in the Nile Basin, and to make GERD a catalyst for cooperation instead of a reason for dispute and instability.

Hany Raslan, advisor to the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said in press statements that Egypt had agreed to the construction of GERD with the aim of generating power and that it was part of Ethiopia's development requisite.

Egypt has contacted the Security Council’s permanent member states to mobilize support for its stance. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has also contacted South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and reiterated Egypt’s position on reaching a comprehensive agreement regarding the dam’s filling and its future management, and for Ethiopia to refrain from any unilateral action.

An African Union (AU) summit session was held on Friday. The AU comprises South Africa as president, Egypt as the rapporteur, and Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Kenya as members. The summit aimed to discuss ways to resume trilateral negotiations.  

The Arab League called on Ethiopia on Tuesday to “refrain” from starting to fill the dam's reservoir unless it reached an agreement with Egypt and Sudan with regards to operating the dam it is constructing. The Arab foreign ministers adopted a resolution that Somalia and Djibouti had reservations about.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Egypt Ethiopia Sudan

Related

Update
Middle-East
Arab FMs press Ethiopia for talks on Nile dam
Middle-East
Egypt says UN must stop Ethiopia on dam fill

Experts urge Malaysia to fix labor rights

A vendor waits by her stall selling local products at the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang central market in Kuala Terengganu, in the eastern Malaysian state of Terengganu, on June 26, 2020, as sectors of the economy are being reopened following restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

Experts urge Malaysia to fix labor rights

  • The Malaysian Statistics Department forecasts that at least 1 million Malaysians will be out of work by year-end
Updated 27 June 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Experts and labor rights advocates are urging the Malaysian government to address labor issues in the country following the decision by the authorities to put a stop to the recruitment of foreign workers.

“We will not allow foreign workers until year-end. They (foreigners) can come as tourists, if they are allowed,” said Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan earlier this week in a report from state media Bernama.

The decision was taken amid the high unemployment rate and looming economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government hopes that the move will give priority to locals to take up vacancies.

The Malaysian Statistics Department forecasts that at least 1 million Malaysians will be out of work by year-end.

“We try to reduce foreign workers in the workforce besides giving priority to locals to secure jobs,” said Saravanan, adding that the government would evaluate the effectiveness of its policy by the end of the year.

As an emerging economy, Malaysia has a high dependency on low-skilled workers. According to the International Labour Organization, about one third of foreign workers are employed in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and construction.

There are about 1.8 million foreign workers in Malaysia, but the number may be higher due to the employment of illegal immigrants and refugees.

Most of the foreign workers come from poorer countries in South Asia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asia Nations), with the highest numbers from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and India.

Despite the call by the government for Malaysians to take over jobs from foreign workers, experts and labor rights groups warned that the government must address problems in the labor market, especially jobs that have been traditionally deemed as “dirty, dangerous and difficult.”

“We must not fall into the jobs for “Malaysians First” rhetoric as it may backfire later,” said Adrian Pereira, executive director of the North South Initiative, adding that the authorities must thoroughly study labor market needs and the availability of human resources, be they locals or migrants.

He told Arab News that the government must address serious labor and human rights abuses against migrant workers in Malaysia. “Forced labor has been normalized in Malaysian industries. It will not be fair to ask Malaysians to fill in those kinds of jobs,” he said.

Andy Hall, a migrant worker specialist, told Arab News that the government decision to get more locals to replace foreign workers might not be as realistic.

The global surge in demand for rubber gloves created by the COVID-19 crisis has expanded the need for cheap labor as production ramps up. Malaysia is the top supplier to the global rubber gloves market.

“It is normal across the world they say this. They would promote local employment and/or allow existing foreign workers who are irregular or unemployed to change jobs,” Hall said. “Will local Malaysians workers do the work, either at low pay and hard work or will employer/government subsidies pay more?”

However, Malaysian Trades Union Congress Secretary-General J. Solomon is optimistic and welcomed the government’s move but urged it to push for a better deal for blue-collar Malaysians.

“This is a positive move to check Malaysia’s overdependency on migrant workers and hopefully bring about a comprehensive review of the low salaries that would encourage Malaysians to take up the jobs,” he said.

Solomon told Arab News that automation must be made a top priority, as it would stop the vicious cycle of employers hiring legal and illegal migrants on low wages.

 

 

Topics: Malaysia

Related

World
Malaysia can’t take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says
World
Malaysia reports 43 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Latest updates

Bangladesh garment makers turn virus gloom into boom
In China’s ‘Little Africa,’ a struggle to get back to business after lockdown
Saudis proud of female royal guard
Youths in Tunisia’s deprived south dream of ‘real’ jobs
Experts urge Malaysia to fix labor rights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.