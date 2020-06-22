You are here

Egypt says UN must stop Ethiopia on dam fill

Ethiopia announced Friday that it would begin filling the dam’s reservoir in July even after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed last week to reach a deal governing how the dam will be filled and operated. (File/AFP)
AP

CAIRO: Egypt wants the United Nations Security Council to “undertake its responsibilities” and prevent Ethiopia from starting to fill its massive, newly built hydroelectric dam on the Nile River next month amid a breakdown in negotiations, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry told The Associated Press on Sunday, accusing Ethiopian officials of stoking antagonism between the countries.
Ethiopia announced Friday that it would begin filling the dam’s reservoir in July even after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed last week to reach a deal governing how the dam will be filled and operated.
Egypt formally asked the Security Council to intervene in a letter the same day.
“The responsibility of the Security Council is to address a pertinent threat to international peace and security, and certainly the unilateral actions by Ethiopia in this regard would constitute such a threat,” Shukry said in an interview with the AP.
Filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam would potentially bring the years-long dispute between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the $4.6 million mega-project to a critical juncture. Ethiopia said the electricity that will be generated by the dam is a crucial lifeline to bring millions out of poverty. With the start of the rainy season in July bringing more water to the Blue Nile, the Nile’s main tributary, Ethiopia wants to start filling the reservoir.
Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies, fears a devastating impact if the dam is operated without taking its needs into account. Sudan, which also largely depends on the Nile for water, has been caught between the competing interests.
The United States earlier this year tried to broker a deal, but Ethiopia did not attend the signing meeting in February and accused the Trump administration of siding with Egypt. Last week, the US National Security Council tweeted that “257 million people in east Africa are relying on Ethiopia to show strong leadership, which means striking a fair deal.”
Shukry warned that filling the reservoir without an accord would violate the 2015 declaration of principles governing their talks — and rule out a return to negotiations.
“We are not seeking any coercive action by the Security Council,” he said. In a three-page letter to the council, Egypt asked it to call Ethiopia back into talks for a “fair and balanced solution” and to urge it refrain from unilateral acts, warning that filling the dam without a deal “constitutes a clear and present danger to Egypt” with repercussions that “threaten international peace and security.”
Hanging over the dispute has been the fear it could escalate into military conflict, especially as Egypt — facing what it calls an existential threat — repeatedly hits dead ends in its attempt to strike a deal. Commentators in Egypt’s pro-government media have often called for action to stop Ethiopia. One commentator, Moustafa Al-Saeed said in a Facebook post that starting to fill the reservoir would be a “declaration of war” and urged the government to block Ethiopian traffic through the Suez Canal.
Shukry underlined that the Egyptian government has not threatened military action, has sought a political solution, and has worked to convince the Egyptian public that Ethiopia has a right to build the dam to meet its development goals.
“Egypt has never, never over the past six years even made an indirect reference to such possibilities,” he said of military action.
But, he said, if the Security Council cannot bring Ethiopia back into negotiations and filling begins, “we will find ourselves in a situation that we will have to deal with,” he said. “When that time is upon us, we will be very vocal and clear in what action we will take.”
He called on the USand other Security Council members, along with African nations, to help reach a deal that “takes into account the interests of all three countries.”
Sticking points in the talks have been how much water Ethiopia will release downstream from the dam if a multi-year drought occurs and how Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will resolve any future disputes.
This month, ministers from the three countries held seven days of negotiations by video conference, but talks ended Wednesday with no deal. No date was set for a return to the table.
Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told the AP on Friday that filling the dam would begin with the rainy season in July and dismissed the need for an agreement. He accused Egypt of trying to “dictate and control even future developments on our river.”
Egypt’s Shukry on Sunday countered that Ethiopia was backing out of previously agreed-upon points.
“We have on many occasions been flexible and been accommodating. But I can’t say that there is a similar political will on the side of Ethiopia,” he said.
He called Andargachew’s comments “disappointing,” pointing to “the escalation of antagonism that has been intentionally created.” Starting to fill the reservoir now, he said, would demonstrate “a desire to control the flow of the water and have effective sole determination” of the water that reaches Egypt and Sudan.
After the end of talks on Wednesday, Sudan’s irrigation minister said his country and Egypt rejected Ethiopia’s attempts to introduce articles on water sharing in the dam deal. Egypt has received the lion’s share of the Nile’s waters under decades-old agreements dating back to the British colonial era. Eighty-five percent of the Nile’s waters originate in Ethiopia from the Blue Nile.
Shukry said Egypt maintains that an agreement can be achieved, but that it “has to be negotiated in good faith.” He said any future deal on shares of the Nile’s water should take into account that Ethiopia has other water sources besides the Nile.

American dollars boost black market in Lebanon

People queue outside a currency exchange bureau in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Later, the Syndicate of Money Changers stopped selling dollars based only on identity cards. (AFP)
Updated 22 June 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

American dollars boost black market in Lebanon

  • Now ordinary Lebanese turn to currency speculation
  • They make 260,000 pounds profit on every $200 in black market as economic crisis spirals out of control
Updated 22 June 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Central Bank of Lebanon plan of pumping US dollars to authorized money-changers has failed to reduce the exchange rate of 3,200 Lebanese pounds to $1.
By the end of the week the reality was that these US dollars did not reach the citizens who needed it but that the money went into the pockets of a third party.
Scenes of people, especially unemployed youth belonging to the poorer classes, queuing on a daily basis in front of money-changer shops outside Beirut, provided the evidence that the process was not related to buying US dollars for business deals or paying dues.
Although money-changers stipulated that citizens who wanted to buy US dollars should show their identity cards and other required documents to buy US dollars, the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound on the black market skyrocketed, passing 5,200 Lebanese pounds for $1.
A number of people who tried to buy US dollars from money-changers talked about financial transactions occurring without an exchange of dollars.

BACKGROUND

  • Hundreds of people are bringing identity cards of their relatives to buy US dollars in their names and sell them later on the black market.

Samer Al-Husseini, a resident of Chtaura in the Bekaa valley, asked a money-changer for US dollars to pay for the tuition of his daughter who is studying abroad.
He told Arab News: “Some citizens were buying US dollars from the money-changers at the set exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds for $1 and selling it later on the black market. Other people who were piling the dollars at home started selling them in the black market and then buying dollars from licensed money-changers at a lower exchange rate.”
“Now hundreds of people are bringing the identity cards of their relatives and family members to buy US dollars in their names to sell them later in the black market to make a profit of 260,000 Lebanese pounds per $200, as they buy $200 at 780,000 Lebanese pounds and sell them in the black market for 1,040,000 Lebanese pounds at an exchange rate of Lebanese pounds for $1.”
Some licensed money-changers are asking the person who wants to buy US dollars if he would like to sell them back at the black market exchange rate and, on this person’s approval, the money-changer would give him the profit that he would get from selling the US dollars in the black market and keep the US dollars for himself. All that a person needs to do is to show his identity card, and the money-changer will keep the US currency that he received from the central bank reserves to use later.

HIGHLIGHT

Although money changers stipulated that citizens who wanted to buy US dollars should show their identity cards and other required documents to buy US dollars, the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound on the black market skyrocketed, passing 5,200 Lebanese pounds for $1.

This mechanism set by the central bank failed to decrease the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound and led to the spike of the US dollar on the black market.
Queues in front of money-changers offices were no longer seen on Saturday as the Syndicate of Money-Changers decided to stop selling US dollars based only on identity cards, and declared that it “will not support any violator for it is keen on making the process succeed.”
Head of the Syndicate of Money-Changers Mahmoud Mrad met Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and proposed “ways to stop money speculations in the black market.” He stressed “the importance of the role of the security forces in suppressing the black market.”
“The violations that occurred are not that big. People who queued in front of money-changers had loans in US dollars that they wanted to pay off.”
Mrad, who has a money-changing shop in Ghobeiry in Beirut, said that most of his clients “are people who have to pay for their installments at the Qard Al-Hassan association.”
The association, which provides interest-free loans, asks borrowers to pay their dues in US dollars and does not accept payments in Lebanese pounds at the official exchange rate. It does not have contacts with banks due to US sanctions. Most of its branches are located in the southern suburb of Beirut and in southern Bekaa — known among Hezbollah supporters.
Secretary of the Syndicate of Money-Changers Mahmoud Halawi said that “all money-changers should be members of the syndicate, which has the right to monitor them.”

