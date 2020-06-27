You are here

  Hong Kong police ban major security law protest

Hong Kong police ban major security law protest

Western nations have warned China it would face ‘very negative consequences’ if it pressed ahead with the planned national security law. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

  • Gatherings and march would ‘pose a severe threat to public health’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against China’s planned national security law for the city which critics fear would smother the financial hub’s treasured freedoms, organizers said.
The Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said the force had rejected its applications for rallies on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to China.
Police cited a risk of violence and said the gatherings and march would “pose a severe threat to public health” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pro-democracy group CHRF, which was responsible for some of last year’s unprecedented million-people demonstrations, said they would appeal the decision.
The semi-autonomous city has been convulsed by a year of huge and often violent rallies that began with an eventually aborted criminal extradition bill but morphed into a popular call for democracy and police accountability.
In May, Beijing announced a draft national security law — which will bypass Hong Kong’s legislature — to tackle “terrorism” and “separatism” in a restless city it now regards as a direct national security threat.
The law would enforce punishment for subversion and other offenses in Hong Kong, but critics see it as potential knock-out blow for freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the city.
US President Donald Trump’s administration said Friday it was restricting visas for a number of Chinese officials for infringing on the autonomy of Hong Kong, as Congress seeks tougher sanctions.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said “no one has any legal grounds or right to make irresponsible comments on Hong Kong affairs.”
EU also warned China it would face “very negative consequences” if it pressed ahead with the new law.
The law is expected to be voted on during a National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting to be held from Sunday to Tuesday.

Pakistan’s national airline moves to assuage concern on ‘dubious’ pilot licenses

  • Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern about the alleged ‘dubious’ licenses
  • PIA flies a number of international routes, including to the US, Britain and Europe
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national airline has written to foreign missions and global regulatory and safety bodies, assuring them it has grounded all 141 pilots suspected of obtaining licenses through unfair means, the carrier’s spokesman said on Saturday.
The move looks to assuage safety concerns after Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday the government had asked various commercial airlines, flying clubs and charter companies to ground a total of 262 pilots until investigations into their qualifications are completed.
The action was prompted by a preliminary report on the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft in Karachi last month, which found pilots had failed to follow standard procedures.
Global safety and transport bodies expressed concern about the alleged “dubious” licenses and said they were looking into the matter. PIA flies a number of international routes, including to the United States, Britain and Europe.
“It is also ensured that all pilots flying PIA flights are having genuine licenses endorsed by the government of Pakistan,” said a copy of the letter sent to the US Embassy in Islamabad seen by Reuters.
The letter, signed by PIA Chief Executive Arshad Malik, also promised the airline would remain compliant with all international aviation safety and regulatory standards.
PIA’s spokesman said the letter had been sent to all heads of foreign missions in Pakistan as well as international aviation regulators and safety monitoring agencies.
Aviation Minister Khan had said the move to ground the pilots would help allay global concerns and show wrongdoing had been corrected. He added that five officials of the aviation authority were also suspended for abetting the suspected pilots.
The Pakistani pilots’ union did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
In a joint statement, The International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Associations and the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations called for the crash probe to be conducted on international standards, urging against “premature conclusions” based on incomplete or speculative information.

