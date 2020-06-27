You are here

Britain has to accept weaker economic ties with EU: Merkel

“We must get away from the idea that it is we who define what the United Kingdom may wish,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. (Reuters)
27 June 2020
AFP

  • Angela Merkel hardened the tone from Berlin as Germany and its EU partners strive to draw up an agreement on future relations with London
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Britain will have to “accept the consequences” of having weaker economic ties with the European Union because of Brexit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.
Merkel hardened the tone from Berlin as Germany and its EU partners strive to draw up an agreement on future relations between Brussels and London after Britain’s departure from the bloc.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be able to define the scope of those relations but “thereafter he will of course have to accept the consequences — that is, an economy less tightly linked” with its continental neighbors, Merkel said in an interview with the Europa newspaper alliance.
After leaving the EU, Britain and Brussels have been working on establishing new trade links to come into force once a post-exit transition period expires at year’s end.
Germany is meanwhile to take over the EU’s rotating presidency for six months from July 1.
“We must get away from the idea that it is we who define what the United Kingdom may wish,” indicated Merkel, who has consistently sought to help bring about an outcome which avoids a hard Brexit.
“The United Kingdom defines and we, as the EU27, make an appropriate response,” said Merkel.
“If the United Kingdom does not want regulations comparable to that of Europe in terms of the environment, the labor market or social norms, our relations will lose intensity,” she observed.
The EU must additionally work its way through tough negotiations on a $800 billion post-coronavirus euro recovery fund for countries worst hit by the pandemic.
For Merkel, the fund “cannot resolve all of Europe’s problems” but the bloc must “act quickly in the face of the pandemic given the huge hit the virus has dealt jobs and the economy.”
She warned that the result could have an “explosive political impact” that could threaten democracy.
“For Europe to survive, its economy must also survive,” she concluded.

Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

  • The pledging summit also included a televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Shakira
  • The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be available to anyone who needs it.
The pledging summit, part of a joint initiative by the EU executive and advocacy group Global Citizen, also included a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Chloe X Halle, Usher and others.
The Commission together with the European Investment Bank pledged 4.9 billion euros ($5.50 billion), the United States $545 million, Germany 383 million euros, Canada C$300 million ($219 million)and Qatar $10 million. Forty governments took part in the summit.
The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and also to support the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was crucial that everyone who needed it should have access to a vaccine.
“I am trying to convince high-income countries to reserve vaccines not only for themselves but also for low- and middle income countries. This is a stress test for solidarity,” she said.
British Premier Boris Johnson concurred.
“If and when an effective vaccine is found, then we as world leaders have moral duty to ensure that it is truly available to all,” he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron was adamant about pooling efforts together.
“Let’s refuse an every man for himself approach, let’s continue to move forward together,” he said.
Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, echoed his sentiment.
The EU is championing global cooperation in efforts to control and end the pandemic, in contrast to the United States and China’s focus on national initiatives.

