In Syria, Milky Way glimmers over sea of rubble

This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a man using an cell phone while walking past buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Hajj Kadour)
This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a view of buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a view of buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a man smoking past buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Hajj Kadour)
This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a view of buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
This long-exposure picture taken early on June 27, 2020 shows a man using an cell phone while standing past buildings destroyed by prior bombardment in the town of Ariha in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, as the Milky Way galaxy is seen in the night sky above. (AFP/Omar Haj Kadour)
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

  • Over the bombed-out town of Ariha in Idlib province, the stars looked like specks of dust shining over the town’s pulverised buildings
AFP

ARIHA, Syria: Years of violence in Syria’s last major opposition bastion has created a landscape of ruin, eerily lit in the early hours of Saturday by the Milky Way in the night sky.
Over the bombed-out town of Ariha in Idlib province, the stars looked like specks of dust shining over the town’s pulverised buildings.
Ten long-exposure pictures taken by an AFP photographer on an unusually clear night with no moon show the stark contrast between the grim devastation on the ground and the Milky Way.
A Russian-backed government offensive between December and March ravaged Ariha and other parts of northwest Syria, displacing nearly a million people.
A truce reached on March 6 had largely reduced the fighting but Russia resumed air strikes this month for the first time in an alarming uptick.
Some 780,000 of the nearly 1 million displaced are estimated to remain in displacement, according to the United Nations.
Perched on a mountainous region in Idlib, Ariha is held by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham alliance (HTS), led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, and its rebel allies.
It was home to almost 70,000 people before the regime’s latest offensive but it is now nearly deserted.
Its streets are dotted with the skeletons of buildings damaged by previous rounds of bombardment.
Barely any lights emanate from the ground, except the dim glow of mobile phones carried by passersby.
Nearly half of Idlib’s population of three million has been displaced from other parts of Syria that have come under regime control.
The war in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced nearly half of the country’s pre-war population since it started in 2011.
With the help of his Russian and Iran allies, President Bashar Assad has clawed back more than 70 percent of the country.

Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives coronavirus

Updated 27 June 2020
AP

  • Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks
  • Tilahun’s grandson Biniam Leulseged said he has no birth certificate to prove the monk’s age
Updated 27 June 2020
AP

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: An Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old has survived the coronavirus.
Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.
Tilahun’s grandson Biniam Leulseged said he has no birth certificate to prove the monk’s age, but he showed a photo of him celebrating his 100th birthday.
“He was looking young back then, too,” Biniam told The Associated Press on Saturday.
He said he was emotional when his grandfather was taken to the hospital but “I am very happy because we are together again.”
Ethiopia has more than 5,200 confirmed cases of the virus.

