Moroccan authorities deny using spyware to monitor critics

Moroccans wearing face masks walk along a street in the capital Rabat, after the authorities eased lockdown measures in some cities, put in place in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, on June 25, 2020. (AFP/Fadel Senna)
Updated 27 June 2020
AP

  • Amnesty International said forensic analysis it carried out on the cellphone of Omar Radi indicated that his communications were monitored from January 2019
  • Moroccan authorities rejected Amnesty’s “baseless allegations,” saying that the report serves agendas motivated by hostility against Morocco
RABAT, Morocco: Moroccan authorities said they “categorically reject” an Amnesty International report claiming the government used surveillance software to spy on the phone of a prominent journalist and human rights activist.
In a report published this week, Amnesty said forensic analysis it carried out on the cellphone of Omar Radi indicated that his communications were monitored from January 2019 using technology developed by Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group.
In a statement released late on Friday, Moroccan authorities rejected Amnesty’s “baseless allegations,” saying that the report serves agendas motivated by hostility against Morocco and competitors in the intelligence market.
Amnesty’s local director, Mohamed Sektaoui, was summoned by authorities Friday and asked to provide evidence “as soon as possible,” the statement said.
Radi was questioned by police on Thursday on suspicions of receiving funds linked to foreign intelligence services. He dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous.”
Radi was arrested last year after a tweet that defended anti-government protesters. He was subsequently put on trial in March this year, accused of insulting a judge with his tweet that slammed the prison sentences handed down to protest leaders. He received a four-month suspended jail sentence and a $50 fine.

Topics: Morocco spy

Palestinians close Bethlehem after virus spike

Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

Palestinians close Bethlehem after virus spike

  • The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT), governor Kamil Hmeid said in a statement
  • Hebron and Nablus, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases
Updated 27 June 2020
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The governor of Bethlehem announced Saturday the temporary closure of the Palestinian city to contain the spread of coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections in the occupied West Bank.
The 48-hour closure will begin Monday from 6.00am (0300 GMT), governor Kamil Hmeid said in a statement.
The closure comes after the West Bank cities of Hebron and Nablus were closed last week for five days and 48 hours respectively.
The two cities, alongside Bethlehem, have recorded a major spike in new coronavirus cases.
The Palestinian health ministry announced 67 new cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness on Saturday, of which 33 were in the Bethlehem district.
The ministry has recorded a total of 1,552 virus cases in the West Bank, including two deaths.
Like the West Bank, Israel has also recorded a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave blockaded by Israel, 72 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with one death.
Bethlehem, where Christians believe Christ was born, was initially put into lockdown in March, after recording the first coronavirus case in the West Bank.
Schools were closed and non-essential travel and activities were that month banned, as part of the efforts to tackle the virus.

Topics: Palestine Coronavirus COVID-19 Bethlehem

