You are here

  • Home
  • Half a million in lockdown as Beijing fights new coronavirus cluster

Half a million in lockdown as Beijing fights new coronavirus cluster

The new coronavirus cases in Beijing have prompted fears of a resurgence of the virus in China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9pgb

Updated 28 June 2020
AFP

Half a million in lockdown as Beijing fights new coronavirus cluster

  • Only one person from each family will be allowed to go out once a day to purchase necessities
  • Move comes after another 14 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing
Updated 28 June 2020
AFP

BEIJING: China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, as authorities warned it was soon to “relax” over the new cluster of cases.
After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in neighboring Hebei province.
Health officials said Sunday that Anxin county — about 150 kilometers from Beijing — will be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year.
Now, only one person from each family will be allowed to go out once a day to purchase necessities such as food and medicine, the county’s epidemic prevention task force said in a statement.
Earlier the county had been subject to some travel restrictions, but now individuals are only allowed to leave their homes to seek medical treatment, the notice said.
The move comes after another 14 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, taking the total to 311 since mid-June.
The outbreak was first detected in Beijing’s sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market, which supplies much of the city’s fresh produce and sparked concerns over the safety of the food supply chain.
Businesses in Anxin county had supplied freshwater fish to the market, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Some 12 cases of the novel coronavirus were found in the area, including 11 linked to Xinfadi market, the state-run Global Times reported.
The new cases in Beijing have prompted fears of a resurgence of the virus in China.
The capital has mass-tested wholesale market workers, restaurant workers, residents of medium and high-risk neighborhoods and delivery couriers over the past week.
Testing has now expanded to include all employees of the city’s beauty parlors and hair salons, the Global Times said.
Beijing city official Xu Hejian told reporters Saturday: “There is no room for us to relax.”
City officials have urged people not to leave the city, closed schools again and locked down dozens of residential compounds to stamp out the virus.
But Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiology expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters last week the new outbreak had been “brought under control,” and officials lifted a weeks-long lockdown imposed on seven communities in Beijing on Friday.

Pressure grows in UK for ‘consequences’ to Israeli West Bank annexation

Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Pressure grows in UK for ‘consequences’ to Israeli West Bank annexation

  • Political and civil society leaders urge total ban on imports from illegal settlements
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government is coming under increasing pressure to outline the “meaningful consequences” it will enact in response to Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Lisa Nandy, the opposition Labour Party’s foreign secretary, said the UK must ban imports of goods from illegal settlements if Israel moves forward with its plans.

The move, she said, would be a “major step” and require “courage that so far ministers have not been willing to show,” but “such a blatant breach of international law must have consequences.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will “apply sovereignty” to 30 percent of the occupied West Bank as early as Wednesday, in a move widely seen as the final nail in the coffin for any future Palestinian state.

In an interview with The Observer, Nandy said the proposal, “is an illegal act which will undermine the prospect of a peaceful two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, and has serious implications for the stability of the Middle East.

“It is a shameful proposition to which the UK cannot be a silent witness,” she added.

She urged “concrete action,” including “a ban on goods entering Britain from the illegal settlements of the West Bank.”

Civil society groups have also implored the British government to take meaningful steps against Israel.

A Christian Aid spokesperson said the UK should formally recognise the state of Palestine and “end all trade with illegal settlements” in response to annexation.

A coalition of UK-based humanitarian, religious, development and human rights organisations will issue a statement Monday urging the government to outline “clearly and publicly, what actual, meaningful consequences will result if Israel proceeds with its illegal annexation plans.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month “strongly objected” to Israel’s plan and restated support for the two-state solution, but has thus far failed to outline clearly the steps the government will take in response to it.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the Israeli plan as a “dangerous escalation.”

Last week the UN and the Arab League called on Israel to drop the plan.

Topics: UK Israeli annexation plan Palestine Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jordan Valley farmers fear for the future as Israel’s West Bank annexation looms

Latest updates

Pressure grows in UK for ‘consequences’ to Israeli West Bank annexation
“Fit as a butcher’s dog,” UK PM does press ups to show coronavirus recovery
'George Floyds of India:' outrage mounts over police custody deaths
US ambassador appears on Lebanese TV despite court-imposed ban
COVID-19 claims 40 more lives in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.