You are here

  • Home
  • MBC Group scores top 10 spot for global social media views

MBC Group scores top 10 spot for global social media views

The MENA region’s largest media company racked up a total of 4.56 billion digital and social video views in May 2020 compared to 2.5 billion views in April. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v36m7

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

MBC Group scores top 10 spot for global social media views

  • Racked up total of 4.56 billion digital and social video views in May 2020
  • In Ramadan three of its shows were among the top-four performing shows in MENA
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: MBC GROUP, the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa, has secured its first top 10 position for digital and social media video views in the world.

According to Tubular Labs, MBC has jumped from its 37th position in 2019 to 19th in April 2020 and 10th in May 2020.

It ranks above large international conglomerates including BuzzFeed, BBC, ABS-CBN, and Fox Corporation. 

FASTFACT

THE NUMBERS

For the month of May 2020, MBC GROUP achieved the following for its video content:

- Facebook: over 2.8 billion views

- YouTube: over 1.39 billion views

- Instagram: over 299 million views

- Twitter: over 61.9 million views

EXACT TOTAL VIEWS = 4,560,070,147

“It’s extremely important for MBC to have marked this achievement – not just for the group, but also for all media in the Arab world – to be in the top 10 of the leading companies in the world in terms of digital and social views,” said Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesperson. 

MBC Group achieved a total of 4.56 billion digital and social video views in May 2020 compared to 2.5 billion views in April.

In terms of digital and social media views, MBC is now ahead of all European media organisations and only behind global US leaders.

In May MBC Group achieved over 2.8 billion views on Facebook, over 1.39 billion views on YouTube, over 299 million views on Instagram, and over 61.9 million views on Twitter.

It’s the result of a lot of years in transformation that took us from a pure broadcast leader to a multi-touchpoint, multi-platform and multi-screen leader.

Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesperson

Hayek said that MBC Group was also leading on platforms that Tubular Labs did not cover such as Snapchat and TikTok.

MBC Group achieved 724.8 million views on Snapchat in May 2020 and, during Ramadan, three of its shows were among the top four performers on the platform in MENA according to the Snapchat team.

As for TikTok, MBC Group achieved a billion views in May 2020 and in Ramadan, MBC was the top performing publisher in MENA.

MBC Masr, Shahid, MBC1, MBC accounts were the top four media and TV accounts in MENA, according to the TikTok team.

“It’s the result of a lot of years in transformation that took us from a pure broadcast leader to a multi-touchpoint, multi-platform and multi-screen leader,” Hayek added, explaining that the group’s strategy included amplifying its content beyond its platforms through content partnerships and smart marketing.

“When people said TV is dead, we said TV is not dead – TV as we know it is dead. We think as a content producer and aggregator. Where you place the content and how you amplify it is secondary. It’s better to be solid on strategy that leads you to the right content, and then the right platform and marketing.”

Topics: media social media MBC Group

Related

Middle-East
MBC Group condemns attack on Iraq offices, asks authorities to investigate
Media
MBC Group’s Shahid offers free 30-day VIP subscription for all in #StayAtHome COVID-19 campaign

TWITTER POLL: Arab News readers split over COVID-19 travel risks

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Arab News readers split over COVID-19 travel risks

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

Hundreds of voters were split on whether they would be traveling as countries began to reopen their borders for visitors after the three-month coronavirus international lockdown.

Despite preparations for the resumption of flights with precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, only 39.5 percent of 1,810 voters said they felt safe to travel in an Arab News Twitter poll.

The other 37.5 percent of voters felt that the risk of infection was too high, while 23 percent said they would wait for a vaccine to be released before traveling.

 

The poll was taken after several counties in the middle east announced the ease of their travel resections.

 

The UAE’s foreign ministry and National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management said on Monday that certain groups of people could make journeys abroad from June 23.

 

Egypt also plans to resume flights next month with countries that have opened their airports. Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar said Sunday that all airports would reopen on July 1.

The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism is also expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss the implications of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the Arab tourism sector, and solutions for the sector’s recovery in the region.

Topics: Coronavirus Twitter poll

Latest updates

India says 20 soldiers killed in clash with Chinese troops
France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access
Greek PM in Israel says Turkey a ‘threat to regional peace’
MBC Group scores top 10 spot for global social media views
Trump signs police reform bill to end 'old pattern of failure'

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.