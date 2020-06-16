MBC Group scores top 10 spot for global social media views

LONDON: MBC GROUP, the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa, has secured its first top 10 position for digital and social media video views in the world.

According to Tubular Labs, MBC has jumped from its 37th position in 2019 to 19th in April 2020 and 10th in May 2020.

It ranks above large international conglomerates including BuzzFeed, BBC, ABS-CBN, and Fox Corporation.

FAST FACT THE NUMBERS For the month of May 2020, MBC GROUP achieved the following for its video content: - Facebook: over 2.8 billion views - YouTube: over 1.39 billion views - Instagram: over 299 million views - Twitter: over 61.9 million views EXACT TOTAL VIEWS = 4,560,070,147

“It’s extremely important for MBC to have marked this achievement – not just for the group, but also for all media in the Arab world – to be in the top 10 of the leading companies in the world in terms of digital and social views,” said Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesperson.

MBC Group achieved a total of 4.56 billion digital and social video views in May 2020 compared to 2.5 billion views in April.

In terms of digital and social media views, MBC is now ahead of all European media organisations and only behind global US leaders.

In May MBC Group achieved over 2.8 billion views on Facebook, over 1.39 billion views on YouTube, over 299 million views on Instagram, and over 61.9 million views on Twitter.

It’s the result of a lot of years in transformation that took us from a pure broadcast leader to a multi-touchpoint, multi-platform and multi-screen leader. Mazen Hayek, MBC Group’s official spokesperson

Hayek said that MBC Group was also leading on platforms that Tubular Labs did not cover such as Snapchat and TikTok.

MBC Group achieved 724.8 million views on Snapchat in May 2020 and, during Ramadan, three of its shows were among the top four performers on the platform in MENA according to the Snapchat team.

As for TikTok, MBC Group achieved a billion views in May 2020 and in Ramadan, MBC was the top performing publisher in MENA.

MBC Masr, Shahid, MBC1, MBC accounts were the top four media and TV accounts in MENA, according to the TikTok team.

“It’s the result of a lot of years in transformation that took us from a pure broadcast leader to a multi-touchpoint, multi-platform and multi-screen leader,” Hayek added, explaining that the group’s strategy included amplifying its content beyond its platforms through content partnerships and smart marketing.

“When people said TV is dead, we said TV is not dead – TV as we know it is dead. We think as a content producer and aggregator. Where you place the content and how you amplify it is secondary. It’s better to be solid on strategy that leads you to the right content, and then the right platform and marketing.”