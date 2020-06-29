You are here

  • Home
  • 14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

This June 28, 2020, photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows the remains of the FV Liberty 5 along the waters off Mamburao town in Mindoro Occidental province, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jggr2

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

  • The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves
  • A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday for the 12 fishermen and two passengers on board the Liberty 5
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippine coast guard was searching on Monday for 14 people missing since a fishing boat and cargo vessel collided in choppy waters two nights earlier.
The fishing boat was damaged and overturned and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves, according to officials and coast guard pictures.
The Philippine coast guard said the cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood collided with the FV Liberty 5 for unclear reasons after midnight in the early morning hours of Sunday about 27 kilometers (17 miles) off Mamburao town in Mindoro Occidental province south of the capital, Manila.
A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday for the 12 fishermen and two passengers on board the Liberty 5, coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo said.
The fishing boat had been heading for metropolitan Manila when the collision happened.
The Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel, which first reported the collision, was being escorted by a Philippine coast guard vessel to nearby Batangas province, the coast guard said.
The vessel with 20 crew on board was not carrying any cargo at the time of the collision. It had been en route to Australia.

Related

World
Philippines editor found guilty of cyber libel
World
Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed

Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed

  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility
  • The gunmen initially threw a grenade then opened fire on a security post outside the building
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan: Four gunmen attacked the Pakistani Stock Exchange building in the city of Karachi on Monday but security forces soon killed them all, police said.
Two other people were also killed, the military said.
The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.
“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Memon said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Pakistan has long been plagued by militant violence but attacks have become less frequent in recent years.
The gunmen initially threw a grenade then opened fire on a security post outside the building. The four were killed when security forces posted there responded.
“The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Update
Middle-East
UAE announces suspension of all flights from Pakistan

Latest updates

14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, six killed
Czech Republic’s daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3
Arab ministers call for collective action for Palestinians amid COVID-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia announces death of Saudi prince

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.