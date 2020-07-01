Nabeel A. Al-Jama’ has been appointed as senior vice president for human resources and corporate services at Saudi Aramco.
He will take up the role on July 1 following the creation of the new services sector by the oil giant.
Al-Jama’ started his career with Aramco 30 years ago in its home ownership division and enrolled on the company’s college program. In 1985, he gained a bachelor’s degree in community and regional planning from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, in Dhahran.
He then returned to his division, working in various administrative positions until 1992, when he was promoted to supervisor of the home ownership unit.
In 1998, he obtained a master’s degree in community and regional planning also from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and in the same year was appointed as the director of Aramco Built Government Schools.
In 2002, he served as the manager of central community services while fulfilling several roles as acting general manager of medical operations, acting personnel director, and acting executive director for community buildings and office services.
His long career with the company continued when he became general manager of training and career development in 2006. By 2009, he was already the executive director of community services, and in 2012 was promoted to executive director of industrial services.
He also served as vice president for pipelines, distribution, and terminals, led the office of the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, was vice president of human resources, and held the same title for corporate affairs.
Al-Jama’ gained further skills by taking part in various leadership programs and he is a member of several boards including the Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare Co.
Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, senior vice president for HR and corporate services at Saudi Aramco
https://arab.news/gjd3f
Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, senior vice president for HR and corporate services at Saudi Aramco
Nabeel A. Al-Jama’ has been appointed as senior vice president for human resources and corporate services at Saudi Aramco.