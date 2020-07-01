You are here

Hong Kong police make first arrest made under new security law

Police prepare for pro-democracy protesters’ rally against the security law for Hong Kong on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP)
AFP

  • Man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag
AFP

HONG KONG: A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing’s new national security law for the city, police said Wednesday.
“A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw,” police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.
“This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force,” the force added.

Topics: China Hong Kong

Philippines extends coronavirus lockdown in central city

AP

  • ‘Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID. Why? Many of you did not follow. So, don’t get mad at me’
AP

MANILA: The Philippine president has retained a strict lockdown in a central city he described as a new coronavirus hot spot, while the capital and the rest of the country were placed in lighter quarantines.
President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement Tuesday night on TV, further stretching three-month lockdowns and quarantines that officials call successful but his critics describe as ridden with failures and confusion.
The Philippines has among the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with more than 37,500 people infected, including 1,266 who have died.
Duterte blamed Cebu city, which will remain under a lockdown up to July 15, for many violations of the rules that led to infection spikes.
“Cebu is now the hot spot for COVID. Why? Many of you did not follow. So, don’t get mad at me,” he said.
The Philippines shut down most businesses in March but has reopened the economy recently as unemployment soared and massive government funds dwindled for cash and food aid for the poor.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

