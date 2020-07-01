HONG KONG: A man found in possession of a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be arrested under Beijing’s new national security law for the city, police said Wednesday.
“A man was arrested for holding a #HKIndependence flag in #CausewayBay, Hong Kong, violating the #NationalSecurityLaw,” police wrote on their verified Twitter account alongside a picture of the man and the flag.
“This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force,” the force added.
Hong Kong police make first arrest made under new security law
