You are here

  • Home
  • Oxford University has seen ‘right sort of immune response’ in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial

Oxford University has seen ‘right sort of immune response’ in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer receives a COVID-19 test vaccine injection developed at the University of Oxford in Britain, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mkf7

Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

Oxford University has seen ‘right sort of immune response’ in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial

  • Gilbert said she couldn’t give a timeline for when the vaccine might be ready as it depends on the results of the trial
Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford’s potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials, which have entered the Phase III clinical stage.
Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the university, said the trial has enrolled 8,000 volunteers for the Phase III of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222, which was licensed to AstraZeneca.
She said she couldn’t give a timeline for when the vaccine might be ready as it depends on the results of the trial.

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford University vaccine

Related

World
Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all
Middle-East
UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Posthumous award for victim of 2017 Canada mosque attack

Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Posthumous award for victim of 2017 Canada mosque attack

  • The awards will be presented at a later date due to the coronavirus
  • The 2017 attack saw a man open fire on worshippers at the Quebec City mosque
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
AFP

MONTREAL: Five Canadian men were honored Wednesday for their bravery in a 2017 attack on a mosque in Quebec, including a posthumous award for Azzedine Soufiane, who was shot dead as he lunged at the gunman.
The awards, unveiled on Canada Day, will be presented by the Governor General of Canada Julie Payette at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On January 29, 2017, a man known for his far-right, nationalist sympathies opened fire on worshippers praying at the Quebec City mosque, killing six people and seriously injuring several others.
The five men tried to stop the attacker, with surveillance video showed in court revealing how Soufiane lunged at him in an attempt to save fellow worshippers.
Soufiane was posthumously awarded the Star of Courage “for having sacrificed his life while trying to disarm the shooter,” the governor general announced in a statement.
The four survivors of the attack will receive the Medal of Bravery, including one man who was left a paraplegic by the attack.

Topics: Canada mosque attack

Related

World
Canada’s Trudeau rules out releasing Huawei tech executive
Middle-East
30,000 Muslims pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque while sticking to social distancing

Latest updates

UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet
Posthumous award for victim of 2017 Canada mosque attack
Palestinians rally as global opposition to Israeli annexation grows
Football star Salah donates ambulance center to hometown
Yemen provinces relax virus curbs as death rate falls

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.