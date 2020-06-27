You are here

  • Home
  • Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

A researcher works on the diagnosis of suspected coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vp8f

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all

  • The pledging summit also included a televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Shakira
  • The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: A global fundraising meeting on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the United States, the European Commission and numerous countries to fight COVID-19, with many participants stressing that an eventual vaccine should be available to anyone who needs it.
The pledging summit, part of a joint initiative by the EU executive and advocacy group Global Citizen, also included a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert featuring Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Chloe X Halle, Usher and others.
The Commission together with the European Investment Bank pledged 4.9 billion euros ($5.50 billion), the United States $545 million, Germany 383 million euros, Canada C$300 million ($219 million)and Qatar $10 million. Forty governments took part in the summit.
The money will be used for COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines, and also to support the world’s poorest and most marginalized communities.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was crucial that everyone who needed it should have access to a vaccine.
“I am trying to convince high-income countries to reserve vaccines not only for themselves but also for low- and middle income countries. This is a stress test for solidarity,” she said.
British Premier Boris Johnson concurred.
“If and when an effective vaccine is found, then we as world leaders have moral duty to ensure that it is truly available to all,” he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron was adamant about pooling efforts together.
“Let’s refuse an every man for himself approach, let’s continue to move forward together,” he said.
Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, echoed his sentiment.
The EU is championing global cooperation in efforts to control and end the pandemic, in contrast to the United States and China’s focus on national initiatives.

Topics: Coronavirus vaccine

Related

Update
World
Over $30 bn needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO
Middle-East
UAE kicks off final stage of clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England

Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England

  • A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20
  • Three people were killed in the attack
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Saturday.
A man wielding a five-inch knife attacked people out enjoying the sun at Forbury Gardens, a Reading park, on the evening of June 20, killing three people and injuring others.
“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Counter Terrorism Policing South East to charge Khairi Saadallah, 25, with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” the CPS said.
Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.
A security source had previously told Reuters that the suspect, a resident of Reading, was a Libyan national.

Topics: London reading United Kingdom

Related

Update
World
Three people killed in stabbing attack in English town of Reading
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack in Reading, England

Latest updates

Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln, leaders want vaccine for all
Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in England
London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties
Ethiopian monk thought to be aged 114 survives coronavirus
Lebanon judge issues media ban against US ambassador over Hezbollah comments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.