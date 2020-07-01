You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt court sentences one monk to death, another to life for abbot’s killing

Egypt court sentences one monk to death, another to life for abbot’s killing

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 file photo, a priest walks in front of St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Maghagha, Egypt. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkdxz

Updated 01 July 2020
AFP

Egypt court sentences one monk to death, another to life for abbot’s killing

  • Bishop Epiphanius was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018
Updated 01 July 2020
AFP

CAIRO: An Egyptian court upheld a death sentence for one Coptic monk and life in prison for another over the killing of the abbot of a desert monastery in 2018, a judicial source said.
In a case that shocked the Middle East’s largest religious minority, Bishop Epiphanius was found with a bleeding head wound after being bludgeoned to death in July 2018.
Epiphanius was the abbot of the Saint Macarius monastery in the plains of Wadi Al-Natrun, northwest of the capital Cairo.
Prosecutors said one of the monks, Isaiah, confessed to beating the cleric with a metal bar as the second monk, Philotheos, kept watch.
Authorities blamed the killing on unspecified “differences” between the bishop and the two monks.
Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, was later defrocked.
An earlier sentence passed down in April 2019 condemned them both to death.
It was later referred to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, the country’s top theological authority, who is required by law to give his legally non-binding opinion in cases of capital punishment.
Wednesday’s verdict, which cannot be appealed after the Cassation Court upheld it, reduced the sentence for Philotheos to life in prison.
The court said in last year’s ruling the defendants had carried out “one of the greatest crimes,” according to a court official.
“(Their) status as monks did not stop them from carrying out this crime, the place of the crime did not deter them, and they did not care about the advanced age of the victim or his religious status,” it said.
In the wake of the bishop’s killing, Egypt’s Coptic Church placed a one-year moratorium on accepting new monks.
It also banned monks from social media, tightened financial controls and refocused attention on spiritual life.
Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of over 100 million.
The country’s vast desert are home to some of Christianity’s oldest monasteries.

Topics: Egypt Coptic Christians court monk death

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt receives first international tourist flight after three months
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stands with Egypt, Sudan on Nile water rights  

UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

Updated 40 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet

  • Essential travel is permitted but will be assessed on case by case basis, NCEMA said
Updated 40 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates authorities on Wednesday said residents and citizens were not yet allowed to travel abroad for tourism and leisure purposes and all travel abroad needed a permit, as part of restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the new coronavirus.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said travel abroad is only allowed currently for study, medical treatment, diplomatic missions, business and residents who want to visit or return to their home countries.

“Essential travel is permitted ... but will be assessed on a case by case basis according to risk levels,” Saif Al-Dhaheri told a virtual news conference.

He said these were “indicative” guidelines set at a national level and local authorities would announce additional procedures.

The UAE said two weeks ago that citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23 under conditions that were to be announced.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE federation, has said it will allow foreign visitors to fly in from July 7, but the other emirates have not announced a similar measure.

The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.

Limited outbound repatriation flights have been operating to certain countries.

The UAE has recorded 49,069 cases of the new coronavirus and 316 deaths.

Topics: Middle East UAE Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon opens its airport, but will accept only 2,000 travelers per day
Business & Economy
Etihad launches COVID-19 assessment tool to help people decide about travel

Latest updates

China’s rocky road to recovery
Cash-strapped Lebanon urges expats to visit home
One down, 2 to go for treble-chasing Bayern Munich
UAE says residents, citizens cannot travel abroad for tourism yet
Posthumous award for victim of 2017 Canada mosque attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.