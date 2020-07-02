You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines to seek extension of Saudi deadline to repatriate 274 bodies of workers from Kingdom

Philippines to seek extension of Saudi deadline to repatriate 274 bodies of workers from Kingdom

Repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers arrive at an airport after being allowed to go home following weeks of quarantine amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines May 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p48s4

Updated 36 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines to seek extension of Saudi deadline to repatriate 274 bodies of workers from Kingdom

  • Filipino officials reveal majority had died from COVID-19, ‘natural causes’
Updated 36 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines was on Wednesday planning to ask Saudi Arabia for an extension to a July 4 deadline to repatriate the bodies of hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Kingdom.

Government officials said the need to seek more time to fly home the deceased OFWs – many of whom had died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) – was due to logistical issues.

“By July 4, we have to bring home the remains of our countrymen there. We have to do that because if not, the Saudi government will bury them,” Filipino Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told a televised press conference.

He added that the government was working round the clock to repatriate the bodies of 274 OFWs from the Kingdom.

Some of the measures for the initiative included maintaining health protocols, the procurement of exit visas, and permission from employers and next of kin.

Initially, the remains of 301 OFWs were set to be repatriated, out of which 152 had died from COVID-19 and the remainder due to “natural causes,"  said Bello.

However, he added that 23 out of those had already been buried in Saudi Arabia. The remains of four others – whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 – had been flown back to the country through the efforts of relatives.

“So, we are talking of (the remains of) only 274, and by July 4 we have to bring them home,” Bello said.

Officials gave no further details about how or when the OFWs died.

Adnan Alonto, Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “During the almost three-month lockdown, there were no flights, so there was a backlog. That was largely the cause.”

Meanwhile, Filipino Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay pointed out that the repatriation process could face more delays as chartered flights being arranged by the labor department (DOLE) might not be ready by July 4.

“There was an inter-agency meeting yesterday ... the plan to bring home the cadavers will push through. The only issue now remaining is really the matter of the COVID-19-infected cadavers because (Foreign Affairs) Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin (Jr.) has been consistent that we should bring all our people home, COVID-19 or not. But of course, that is still being worked out with the Saudi Arabian government,” Dulay said in a separate media briefing.

“An extension to the July 4 deadline is already being discussed because on the part of DOLE they have to mount a charter plane for this one and I understand that the plane may not be available by July 4,” he added.

He noted that paperwork still needed to be completed in Saudi Arabia to allow for the transport of the corpses.

Earlier, the DOLE had said that two chartered planes would be dedicated for the initiative with the bodies being transported from various parts of the Kingdom to Riyadh and Jeddah and eventually flown to Manila.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the bodies of COVID-19 victims would be transported directly to the crematoriums chosen by family members or local government units, with the help of the Department of National Defense. At the same time, those who had died of other causes would be handed over to their respective families at the airport.

Topics: Philippines overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Saudi-Philippines COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Manila coordinating with Riyadh to repatriate bodies of OFWs
Special
World
Philippines to repatriate OFWs from Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 pandemic

Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike

Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike

  • Anger grows after mortar shells kill 27 in busy Helmand market
Updated 54 min 54 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan army on Wednesday rejected preliminary findings by the UN and the country’s main human rights group claiming that military shelling had killed 27 civilians in southern Helmand province two days ago.

“I would like to repeat that this incident has not been caused by the army’s troops. I totally reject this,” Gen. Wali Ahmad Ahmadzai, the army’s commander in Helmand province, said in a video message.

“We are ready to provide any sort of clarification. We strongly reject claims about civilian casualties,” he said.

Ahmadzai said that a specialist team will investigate the incident in a “thorough way.”

On Tuesday the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) blamed Afghan forces for firing mortar shells that struck a busy market in Helmand’s Sangin district.

“UNAMA’s initial impartial findings indicate Afghan National Army mortars inflicted heavy civilian casualties on Monday,” the mission said on Twitter.

“Multiple credible sources assert that the troops fired lethal mortars in response to Taliban fire, missing the intended target,” it said.

The death toll was corroborated by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, which said that children were among the victims.

“The incident happened as a result of a counterattack by the Afghan military forces. The Afghan government needs to initiate a transparent investigation into the attack,” Naeem Nazari, the commission’s deputy head, said on Tuesday.

He added that 35 other people were injured in the incident after security forces “launched a counterattack against the Taliban.”

Civilian casualties caused by both Afghan and US-led foreign troops hunting for insurgents have been one of the main reasons for the population’s dwindling support for both the government and the army.

While provincial officials accused the Taliban over the incident and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani described it as a “terrorist act,” the Taliban and several locals blamed the army for the deaths.

Videos shared on social media on Monday showed bodies, including those of young children, strewn in the open field with carcasses of sheep scattered nearby.

One video shows a bearded man pointing at two bodies — one of his brother and the other of his nephew — before claiming that government forces carried out the attack.

Although the UN in the past has repeatedly linked several civilian casualties to militant attacks, in recent years it has reported a spike in civilian deaths due to air raids and operations by government and foreign troops.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand province, said he had “evidence and signatures that show the army’s artillery rounds caused the carnage.”

He said: “People in Helmand are very upset and some staged anti-government protests yesterday. They demanded the arrest and punishment of those who were behind the shelling.”

Nine of the victims were from the same family, he said.

While there has been a significant drop in fighting after the Taliban agreed to a cease-fire on May 24, government officials say the group has stepped up attacks against security forces and civilians in recent weeks.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for most incidents, but did acknowledge it had been “targeting security forces across most provinces.”

The explosions in Helmand early on Monday came as the insurgents and the government prepare for crucial peace talks to end the decades-old war in Afghanistan.

Talks are expected to pave the way for a total withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by next year.

During a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, reiterated that the group was committed to the deal with Washington.

Pompeo acknowledged that the Taliban had refrained from attacking urban centers and military bases, but called on the militants to do more to reduce overall violence, a Taliban spokesperson said.

Topics: United Nations Helmand province Afghan National Army

Related

Special
World
Dozens die in market blasts in southern Afghanistan
World
Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

Latest updates

Philippines to seek extension of Saudi deadline to repatriate 274 bodies of workers from Kingdom
Japan business confidence worst since 2009 crisis
Afghan army rejects UN findings over deadly strike
China’s rocky road to recovery
Cash-strapped Lebanon urges expats to visit home

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.