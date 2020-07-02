Social media reveals how people feel about reopening UAE

‘Come Dine with Me’ casting call now open in UAE

DUBAI: OSN, in collaboration with ITV Studios Middle East, is now accepting applications by UAE residents to take part in “Yalla Neta’asha,” the Arabic version of the widely loved British reality TV show “Come Dine with Me.”

Applicants can apply until July 17 by sending their name, address and mobile number to [email protected] for the unique opportunity to be part of the legendary show and win a valuable prize. To be eligible, applicants must be over 23 years of age and reside in the UAE.

Following the same format as the UK, every week each contestant will attempt to host the perfect evening for three strangers in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10.

Each host will cook a starter dish, a main course and a dessert, followed by a grading session by the three guests of their hosting skills and the overall experience.

Each contestant believes that they are the ultimate host, but at the end of the week only one can be crowned the best host and walk away with a valuable prize.

Combining elements of authenticity, witty humor and fascinating guests makes the show one of the most relatable series to everyone.

The 45-episode series of “Yalla Neta’asha” will be live on OSN and the OSN streaming app weekly from Sunday to Thursday this autumn.