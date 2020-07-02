Social media reveals how people feel about reopening UAE

You are here

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UAE has been welcomed by the public despite concerns about safety, analysis of social media posts in relation to official announcements shows. (File/AFP)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Posts by official bodies such as the Abu Dhabi and Dubai media offices gained high amounts of traction and were widely shared
  • The influence of the media was likewise high in terms of distributing news and updates
DUBAI: The easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the UAE has by and large been welcomed by the public despite lingering concerns about safety, analysis of social media posts in relation to official announcements shows. 
The study, conducted by analytics and technology consultancy Anavizio, captured 8,000 social media posts from May 24 to June 21, including updates by local and federal UAE authorities as well as the media, along with social media users’ reaction to these.
Detailed analysis of a random sample of user posts and comments show 22 percent expressing happiness about the initial reopening of businesses, restaurants, beaches and hotels in late May and early June.


However, 15 percent of users questioned whether the easing of restrictions was coming too early, while 10 percent expressed concerns about the resumption of specific activities such as the reopening of gyms.
Public attitudes evolved during the four weeks covered by the study, with 17 percent of users expressing increased confidence in visiting beaches and restaurants during the latter part of the research period. Nevertheless, concerns remained around public safety and the state of the economy.
Posts by official bodies such as the Abu Dhabi and Dubai media offices gained high amounts of traction and were widely shared, while Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, proved to be a major voice amplifying government messages. The influence of the media was likewise high in terms of distributing news and updates.

  • Following the same format as the UK, every week each contestant will attempt to host the perfect evening for three strangers in their home
DUBAI: OSN, in collaboration with ITV Studios Middle East, is now accepting applications by UAE residents to take part in “Yalla Neta’asha,” the Arabic version of the widely loved British reality TV show “Come Dine with Me.”

Applicants can apply until July 17 by sending their name, address and mobile number to [email protected] for the unique opportunity to be part of the legendary show and win a valuable prize. To be eligible, applicants must be over 23 years of age and reside in the UAE.

Following the same format as the UK, every week each contestant will attempt to host the perfect evening for three strangers in their home, with the other guests rating the evening out of 10.

Each host will cook a starter dish, a main course and a dessert, followed by a grading session by the three guests of their hosting skills and the overall experience.

Each contestant believes that they are the ultimate host, but at the end of the week only one can be crowned the best host and walk away with a valuable prize.

Combining elements of authenticity, witty humor and fascinating guests makes the show one of the most relatable series to everyone.

The 45-episode series of “Yalla Neta’asha” will be live on OSN and the OSN streaming app weekly from Sunday to Thursday this autumn.

