You are here

  • Home
  • More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster

More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster

The Myanmar Fire Service Department has recovered 166 bodies so far from the landslide in a jade mining area in Hpakant, northern Myanmar. (Myanmar Fire Service Department via AP)
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster

  • Disaster the worst in memory to strike Myanmar’s notoriously dangerous jade mines
  • ‘The search and rescue missions continued today and we now have 166 bodies’
Updated 6 min 57 sec ago
AFP

HPAKANT, Myanmar: Rescuers Friday pulled several bodies from the scene of a landslide which killed over 160 jade miners in northern Myanmar, many of them migrant workers seeking their fortune in treacherous open-cast mines near the China border.
The disaster — the worst in memory to strike Myanmar’s notoriously dangerous jade mines — occurred on Thursday when a hillside collapsed in heavy monsoon rains.
A deluge of mud smothered workers scouring the land for the precious stone — a moment of horror captured on camera phone footage.
A woman cried over the body of her son who lay in the grim line-up of bloodied corpses retrieved from the mud, his clothes ripped off by the force of the landslide.
“The search and rescue missions continued today and we now have 166 bodies,” the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post, raising the overnight toll by four.
The area is close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, where billions of dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides by poor migrant workers seeking to strike it rich.
As photos of the dead circulated on social media Facebook users began to identify workers hundreds of miles from home, leaving moving tributes to friends and family members.
“Please bring my father back,” said Hnin Wati. “A daughter’s heart is breaking.”
Another, from a former miner, affectionately remembered one of the dead for his “kind-heart” and generosity with his food during tough shared times on the mountainside.
Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest sources of jadeite and the industry is supercharged by demand for the green gem from neighboring China.
Some jade brokers suspended online auctions on Thursday, and promised to donate money to their friends who were killed.
Scores of miners die every year in landslides and other accidents on unstable, over-excavated mountainsides.
They are often from impoverished ethnic minority communities, looking for scraps left behind by big firms.
Low-quality stones can be exchanged for food or sold for $20 to waiting brokers.
“Many of them (the dead) are Rakhine,” Phon Graing, a Hpakant township official said, referring to the ethnic group who live hundreds of kilometers away at the other end of the country, and who are among Myanmar’s poorest communities.
“But we don’t have specific numbers yet.”

Philippine coast guard searches for bodies of missing fishermen

Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

Philippine coast guard searches for bodies of missing fishermen

  • The vessels crashed last Saturday night in waters southwest of Manila
  • The Philippines has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year
Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

MANILA: The search for 14 people missing after their fishing boat and a cargo ship collided off the Philippines has turned into a retrieval operation with little hope of finding them alive, the coast guard said Friday.
The vessels crashed last Saturday night in waters southwest of Manila, capsizing the Philippine fishing boat Liberty 5 off the coast of Occidental Mindoro province.
The crew of the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship MV Vienna Wood has been detained as investigators prepare to lay criminal charges over the incident.
“There is a very slim chance that we may still find them alive,” Philippine coast guard chief George Ursabia told a local radio station, as the search shifts to retrieving the bodies of the missing men in the next two days.
“Eventually we will terminate our efforts on this.”
Philippine authorities have deployed aircraft and ships in the hunt for the 12 missing Filipino crew members and their two passengers.
The coast guard initially said strong ocean currents may have caused the collision, but investigators are looking at whether the crew of the cargo ship was also at fault.
The coast guard is “preparing the evidence and finalizing the criminal charges to be filed against MV Vienna Wood,” said spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo.
China had offered to help in the search.
The Philippines has a poor shipping safety record, with scores dying in mishaps at sea each year, usually aboard wooden-hulled outriggers that move people from one small island to another.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Philippine jails release over 15,000 inmates amid pandemic
World
Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldiers

Latest updates

US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela
More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster
Indonesia’s anti-trust watchdog levies $3 million in fines on Grab and partner
Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape
Saroj Khan, choreographer of over 2,000 Bollywood songs, passes away

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.