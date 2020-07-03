Prince Andrew ‘bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

You are here

Britain’s Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church in Hillington, near Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk, Britain, January 19, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is believed to have introduced Andrew to Epstein
  • Maxwell was arrested and charged by US authorities on Thursday after spending months living in seclusion
LONDON: Prince Andrew is “bewildered” by claims he is stonewalling a US investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, his legal team said Friday.
The daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is believed to have introduced Andrew to Epstein — a convicted paedophile — and US authorities want to speak to the prince about their relationship.
Maxwell was arrested and charged by US authorities on Thursday after spending months living in seclusion. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Epstein committed suicide in jail while awaiting trial last year and Queen Elizabeth II’s second son quit his royal duties after he defended his relationship with the late financier.
Andrew has since faced claims from US prosecutors that he is avoiding their requests for a face-to-face interview.
“The duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month and to date we have had no response,” an unnamed source on his legal team was quoted as saying by the Press Association news agency.
Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss told reporters on Thursday she would “welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us.”
“We would like to have the benefit of his statement,” she added.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the British government had not been approached by US authorities with requests to either assist their investigation or to help arrange an interview with the prince.
“No such approach has been made. It’s a matter for the royal family,” he told LBC radio.
“Were it to be made... it would be a matter for the British government,” said Johnson. “Of course, the law must be carried out and the law must be observed.”
The 60-year-old Duke of York has strenuously denied claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein.
Pictures of him posing with his arm around the girl’s waist forced Andrew to give a disastrous TV interview to the BBC in November that was quickly followed by his standing down from all royal duties.
A lawyer who represents some of Epstein’s alleged victims told British television on Friday that the prince was “avoiding and evading” the US authorities.
“More excuses, more delays, it really is painful for many of the victims. It’s just not fair,” lawyer Gloria Allred told ITV.
Another lawyer representing the alleged victims said Andrew’s royal connections were helping him avoid facing justice.
“He has been hiding behind not only the royal family but his attorneys,” lawyer Spencer Coogan told BBC radio.
A US attorney for the Southern District of New York said last month that Andrew had “repeatedly declined our request to schedule” an interview.

France gets new PM as Macron charts ‘new course’

Updated 2 min 49 sec ago

France gets new PM as Macron charts ‘new course’

Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron Friday named a senior bureaucrat to replace Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whose government resigned after a poor local election showing for the ruling party.
The new premier, Jean Castex, officially a member of the right-wing opposition but in charge of overseeing the country’s progressive emergence from coronavirus lockdown, is taking over as Philippe leaves the post after three years, the Elysee Palace announced.
Macron has said he will set a “new course” for the government as the country grapples with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
A wider cabinet reshuffle could now come later in the day.
Speculation that Philippe was on the way out mounted this week after Macron’s centrist party was routed in municipal elections last Sunday and Greens took control of several major cities.
Philippe, a right-wing politician who never joined Macron’s Republic on the Move party, easily won his bid to become mayor of Le Havre.
Yet while Macron was widely expected to seek to boost his socialist credentials with a leftist premier, Castex is from the rightist Republicans party.
While Philippe’s approval ratings have surged over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, those of Macron, who has pursued ambitious economic reforms since coming to office in 2017, have fallen.
In an interview with regional newspapers published late Thursday, Macron said France must prepare for a “very difficult” economic crisis, “so we have to chart a new course.”
“I see this based on an economic, social, environmental and cultural reconstruction,” he said. “Behind this, there will be a new team.”
Serving Macron from the start of his presidency, Philippe has pushing through a series of controversial overhauls that sparked massive strikes as well as the fierce “yellow vest” anti-government revolt.
At a meeting Thursday, Macron and Philippe “agreed on the need for a new government to embody a new phase for this term,” an official in the Elysee Palace said Friday.
“A new phase is opening, with new talents and new methods for governing,” the source said.
Press reports had suggested that possible replacements could have included defense minister Florence Parly or foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, both Socialists before joining Macron’s team.
But analysts say Macron had a thin bench of potential replacements, not least because his young party has failed to produce any standouts from its parliamentary ranks — meaning he could tap someone relatively unknown to the public.
Other top ministers could also be on the way out in a cabinet reshuffle that may be completed by the end of the day.
Under particular pressure is interior minister Christophe Castaner, who has been assailed by critics over the failure to contain the rioting and looting that marred the “yellow vest” protests of 2018-2019.
More recently, Castaner has drawn the ire of police who say he has failed to support them against renewed claims of violence and racism in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Already since the start of Macron’s presidency, a total of 17 ministers have quit the government, most recently Agnes Buzyn, who stepped down as health minister in a doomed bid to wrest the Paris mayor job from Socialist Anne Hidalgo.

