You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s constitutional changes to come into force on July 4

Russia’s constitutional changes to come into force on July 4

A worker cleans an electronic scoreboard reading ‘All-Russia voting, July 1, Our Constitution’ in Moscow on June 22, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p25r5

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s constitutional changes to come into force on July 4

  • Almost 78 percent of people casting their ballot in favor of changing the Russian constitution
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Changes to the Russian constitution, including an amendment that could pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to rule the country until 2036, will come into force on July 4, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The electorate overwhelmingly supported the changes, which were approved after a nationwide week of voting that came to an end on Wednesday, with almost 78 percent of people casting their ballot in favor.
The Kremlin hailed the vote as a triumph, while critics decried it as illegal and illegitimate. An independent monitoring group said the vote was deeply flawed.
Other key reforms include an amendment granting former Russian presidents automatic immunity from criminal prosecution, as well as reforms enshrining a reference to “belief in God” and a statement about marriage being only the union of a man and a woman.

Topics: Russia

Related

World
Russians back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule, partial results say
World
Russians set to back reforms allowing Vladimir Putin to extend rule

Woman jailed for plotting to bomb St. Paul’s cathedral in London

Updated 1 min 28 sec ago

Woman jailed for plotting to bomb St. Paul’s cathedral in London

Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
LONDON: A woman who had plotted a suicide bomb attack on London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral this Easter in support of Daesh was jailed for life on Friday and told she must serve at least 14 years behind bars.
Safiyya Shaikh, 37, had planned to set off a bomb at the popular tourist attraction, to kill herself and visitors to the famous cathedral and another bomb at the hotel where they would have stayed before the attack, prosecutors said.
However, the husband and wife extremists she had contacted online to obtain the bombs and whom she believed shared her view of violent jihad were actually undercover officers.
She pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses in February and was jailed on Friday at the Old Bailey court.
“Safiyya Shaikh chose to live her life as a violent extremist with a murderous hatred of those who did not share her twisted version of Islam,” said Jenny Hopkins from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.
“The damning evidence presented by the CPS of her planned suicide mission to St. Paul’s Cathedral left her with no room to talk her way out the charges.”
Shaikh, a Muslim convert from west London, had scoped out security at the church and was then secretly filmed handing two bags to the “wife” in a park which were to be returned to her at a later date with two working bombs.
She told the couple in a secure message: “I really would love to destroy that place and the kaffir there” and also praised Daesh and encouraged the killing of civilians across the world, prosecutors said.

Latest updates

Woman jailed for plotting to bomb St. Paul’s cathedral in London
Dubai photographers offer free photo sessions for jobless
Russia’s constitutional changes to come into force on July 4
France gets new PM as Macron charts ‘new course’
Philippine president signs widely opposed anti-terror law

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.