You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music

‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music

Nayla de Freige, president of Baalbeck festival, left, is seen with festival executive committee member Joumana Atallah. (Photo/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n62wp

Updated 30 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music

  • The festival committee worked with the minister of health to guarantee the necessary physical distancing to protect the 150 participants on the stage
Updated 30 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: “The Sound of Resilience” concert in Lebanon next week aims to be “a unifying and all-encompassing cultural event,” said Nayla de Freige, the president of the Baalbek International Festival.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic means that the annual festival — established in 1955 and a key cultural event in the region — cannot be staged as normal this year, but de Freige recently announced that a special musical show would take place at 9 p.m. on July 5 at the Temple of Bacchus. There will be no audience but the concert will be broadcast live on TV channels across the region, including MBC4 in Saudi Arabia, and streamed online.
Overseen by artistic director and conductor Harout Fazlian, the concert will feature the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, the choirs of Antonine Universities and Notre Dame Universities, and Lebanese group Qolo Atiqo. It will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of Greater Lebanon, the predecessor of the modern-day country, on Sept. 1, 1920.
De Freige said that prior to the pandemic, the festival planned to invite the Orchestre national d’Ile-de-France to perform.
“We were … in discussion with the orchestra’s director, Fabienne Voisin, to coordinate this great event,” she said. “The program was to include Beethoven’s ‘Ninth Symphony’ in celebration of the year of Beethoven, plus a Lebanese composition.
“Our plans were impacted by the pandemic and therefore had to be postponed indefinitely. We chose to mark the event, however, with a symbolic concert.”
Lebanese maestro Fazlian was keen to stage a show despite the pandemic, she added, and had a vision of what might be possible by doing so without an audience at the historic Temple of Bacchus.
“We thought first of broadcasting the concert on social media networks but Claudine Aoun Roukoz, the daughter of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, had a different idea,” said de Freige. “She (is) the honorary president of the festival … and she supported our ideas, saying that it would be even better to broadcast everything simultaneously on all Lebanese TV channels.
“All of the Lebanese channels have agreed to broadcast the concert at the same time. It is a unifying and all-encompassing cultural event and, for the first time in Lebanon, we see the solidarity of the media. The idea was also supported by the minister of culture, who offered the services of the orchestra free of charge.”
Even though there will be no audience, precautions are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the performers is not endangered.
“The festival committee worked with the minister of health to guarantee the necessary physical distancing to protect the 150 participants on the stage,” said de Freige. “They will be standing 1.5 meters apart, in the middle of the Temple of Bacchus, where there are usually 700 spectators.
“Lebanese TV channel LBC1 will film the event using 14 cameras and two drones under the supervision of well-known director Bassem Christo, with Jean-Louis Mainguy in charge of the scenography (design of the stage set).”
The choirs offered their services for free because they want to help revive Lebanon’s cultural sector, de Freige said.
“It has been seriously damaged by the catastrophic economic situation in Lebanon, which means it has been three years since any festival has received funding from the state,” she added. “That plus the COVID-19 pandemic are immense obstacles.
“That is the reason we named the concert ‘The Sound of Resilience,’ with the hashtag ‘Let’s raise the sound of music,’ because music is considered an engine of creativity, solidarity, resilience and life.
“Solidarity is the main beauty and force of this project, which has a one-of-a-kind mission of collaboration between various artists, partners and providers. All are offering their services for free.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
‘Falling off a cliff’: Lebanon’s poor borrow to buy bread
Middle-East
Lebanon suicides blamed on 'hunger'

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

Updated 03 July 2020
Reuters

WHO sees first results from COVID drug trials within two weeks

  • WHO officials defended their response to the virus that emerged in China last year
  • Ryan said what he regretted was that global supply chains had broken, depriving medical staff of protective equipment
Updated 03 July 2020
Reuters

GENEVA/LONDON: The World Health Organization (WHO) should soon get results from clinical trials it is conducting of drugs that might be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, its Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
“Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial,” he told a news briefing, referring to clinical studies the UN agency is conducting.
“We expect interim results within the next two weeks.”
The Solidarity Trial started out in five parts looking at possible treatment approaches to COVID-19: standard care; remdesivir; the anti-malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump, hydroxychloroquine; the HIV drugs lopinavir/ritonavir; and lopanivir/ritonavir combined with interferon.
Earlier this month, it stopped the arm testing hydroxychloroquine, after studies indicated it showed no benefit in those who have the disease, but more work is still needed to see whether it may be effective as a preventative medicine.
Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies program, said it would be unwise to predict when a vaccine could be ready against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than half a million people.
While a vaccine candidate might show its effectiveness by year’s end, the question was how soon it could be mass produced, he told the UN journalists’ association ACANU in Geneva.
There is no proven vaccine against the disease now, while 18 potential candidates are being tested on humans.
WHO officials defended their response to the virus that emerged in China last year, saying they had been driven by the science as it developed. Ryan said what he regretted was that global supply chains had broken, depriving medical staff of protective equipment.
“I regret that there wasn’t fair, accessible access to COVID tools. I regret that some countries had more than others, and I regret that front-line workers died because of (that),” he said.
He urged countries to get on with identifying new clusters of cases, tracking down infected people and isolating them to help break the transmission chain.
“People who sit around coffee tables and speculate and talk (about transmission) don’t achieve anything. People who go after the virus achieve things,” he said.

Topics: WHO Coronavirus

Related

World
Pakistan foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
World
Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

Latest updates

‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears
Innovative Saudi restaurateurs launch Saudi Arabia’s first fresh food robot
Over 100 COVID-19 patients treated with blood plasma in Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for AlUla completes second phase of airport expansion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.