Amman International Film Festival unveils jury lineup

DUBAI: The seventh edition of the Amman International Film Festival — Awal Film has unveiled its jury lineup ahead of this year’s event, which runs from July 26 to Aug. 3.

Festival organizers said the juries reflect the event’s growing international profile, bringing together filmmakers, actors, critics and composers from across the world to assess this year’s entries.

The Black Iris Award for Best Arab Feature Narrative Film will be judged by Tunisian actor Hend Sabry, who starred in Oscar-nominated hybrid documentary “Four Daughters,” Lebanese filmmaker Joana Hadjithomas, Egyptian British actor and activist Khalid Abdalla, and Jordanian composer Tareq Al-Nasser. The section is reserved for debut feature directors or second narrative features featuring a first-time screenwriter or lead actor.

Evaluating the Best Arab Feature Documentary Film category are Swiss filmmaker Christian Frei, Jordanian director Dalia Al-Kury, and Palestinian documentary editor Rabab Haj Yahya. Eligible films must be more than 52 minutes long and either mark a director’s first documentary feature or a second feature with a first-time editor.

The Best Arab Short Film jury includes Iraqi filmmaker Ahmed Yassin Al-Daradji, Jordanian actor Majd Eid, and Jordanian filmmaker Tima Shomali. Alongside the main prize, the panel will also select the recipient of the Best Jordanian Short Film Award.

For the Best Non-Arab Film competition, judging duties fall to Filipino director Brillante Mendoza, Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, and Jordanian Canadian composer Suad Bushnaq. The category celebrates first feature films by non-Arab filmmakers.

The FIPRESCI Jury Award for Arab Feature Documentary will be decided by Jordanian critic Israa Radaydeh, French Brazilian journalist and critic Leticia Alasse, and Portuguese film journalist and researcher Paulo Portugal.

Those attending the event will also have their say through the returning Audience Award, which covers all four competitive strands: Arab Feature Narrative, Arab Feature Documentary, Arab Short Film, and Non-Arab Feature Film. The prize recognizes audience favorites alongside the official jury selections.