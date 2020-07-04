You are here

India coronavirus cases hit record high amid monsoon rains

Workers arrange machines at a hospital recently set up for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in Mumbai on July 2, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2020
Reuters

  • India has the third-most confirmed cases in the world, exceeding 640,000 on Saturday
  • India had imposed one of the world’s harshest lockdowns in March to control the virus spread
MUMBAI: India recorded its highest singe-day spike of coronavirus cases on Saturday, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.
The western state of Maharashtra, home to the densely packed financial capital Mumbai, has the country’s highest total, recording 6,364 fresh cases of the virus on Saturday and 198 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
India has the third-most confirmed cases in the world, exceeding 640,000 on Saturday, according to health ministry data. It follows the United States, Brazil and Russia.
Officials in Mumbai warned residents to stay away from the coast, as heavy rains were predicted for the next 48 hours. The monsoons typically cause waterlogging in many parts of the city and could scuttle coronavirus containment efforts by causing a further rise in infection numbers, experts say.
In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state in India, the number of cases crossed 100,000.
India had imposed one of the world’s harshest lockdowns in March to control the virus spread, but it has been eased in phases in recent weeks to restart economic activity. Epidemiologists warn India’s peak could still be weeks or months away, suggesting the country’s already severely overburdened health care system will come under further stress.

More infectious coronavirus mutation now most common strain: Researchers

Arab News

  • The news of a more infectious dominant strain comes as total infections have passed 11 million and over half a million people have lost their lives
  • Many countries fear that a “second wave” of infections could be approaching as they reopen their economies
LONDON: A new, more infectious mutation of coronavirus is now the most common strain, researchers have warned. 
Researchers from the UK’s University of Sheffield, Duke University and Los Alamos National Laboratory — both in the US — have warned that COVID-19 has improved its ability to enter and infect human cells since it was first discovered last year.
The new variant has a small but effective change to the “spike” protein protruding from its surface, which researchers believe allows it to infect humans more easily.
“Data provided by our team in Sheffield suggested that the new strain was associated with higher viral loads in the upper respiratory tract of patients with COVID-19, meaning the virus’s ability to infect people could be increased,” said Dr. Thushan de Silva, senior clinical lecturer in infectious diseases at the University of Sheffield.
He added, however, that while the new variant may increase the likelihood of infection, it does not appear to make the virus more deadly or its symptoms more severe.
Scientists used information from a collaborative database created in Germany to make the discovery.
The news of a more infectious dominant strain comes as total infections have passed 11 million and over half a million people have lost their lives.
Many countries fear that a “second wave” of infections could be approaching as they reopen their economies and try to mitigate some of the financial damage caused by the pandemic’s disruptions.

