JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has approved funds for 11 projects in eight member states. It is part of the support provided by the OIC through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), which is one of its subsidiary bodies.
The ISF’s executive director, Ibrahim Al-Khuzaim, said that the approved projects covered the education, health, and social sectors, adding that the 63rd and 64th sessions of the ISF’s permanent council had endorsed the projects.
Yemen, Niger, Palestine, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Egypt, and Afghanistan are the beneficiaries of the development aid.
The ISF’s vision is to advance Muslim communities and provide material assistance to support them socially and culturally. The body also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.
The aid reflects the OIC’s solidarity with these countries and the ISF’s interest in achieving human development and raising the level of Muslims in the world, in addition to developing human capabilities in the social, economic, educational, cultural, and health fields.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation fund approves 11 projects in 8 member states
https://arab.news/n5gat
Organization of Islamic Cooperation fund approves 11 projects in 8 member states
- Yemen, Niger, Palestine, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Egypt, and Afghanistan are the beneficiaries of the development aid
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has approved funds for 11 projects in eight member states. It is part of the support provided by the OIC through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), which is one of its subsidiary bodies.