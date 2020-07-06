You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan resumes repatriation of stranded nationals

Jordan resumes repatriation of stranded nationals

Around 2,000 repatriated Jordanians are still completing mandatory quarantine. (File/Petra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cv9nd

Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

Jordan resumes repatriation of stranded nationals

  • The government earlier halted the repatriation mission after recording a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country
  • Over 20,000 Jordanians have been repatriated over the mission’s last three stages
Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Registration for the fourth stage of Jordan’s repatriation mission is ongoing, an official said, with the first flight to begin on July 10.

Over 20,000 Jordanians have been repatriated over the mission’s last three stages, the country’s Director of the Crisis Management Cell Mazen Faraya said.

The last phase involved returning about 7,000 citizens, Faraya added, as reported by state news agency Petra.

He said the new batch of returnees travelling by land – estimated at 500 – will arrive on July 10, and will run for a period of three days from countries such as Syria, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Iraq.

The government earlier halted the repatriation mission after recording a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country – particularly among the returnees.

Faraya mentioned around 2,000 repatriated Jordanians are still completing mandatory quarantine.

The resumption of repatriation comes as the country continues to reopen local industries in a bid to counter the pandemic’s impact.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shweikeh has announced the country would open application for people who want to visit Jordan for medical reasons.

She said 20 hospitals have expressed readiness to start receiving medical tourists.

Shweikeh noted there was a steep increase of people seeking medical treatment in Jordan, and measures have been put in place to ensure safety amid the pandemic.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine
Middle-East
Coronavirus crisis forces Jordan to confront a tobacco epidemic

Kuwait updates residency law, to cut number of expats

Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

Kuwait updates residency law, to cut number of expats

  • The upgraded draft law would also limit the number of foreign nationals recruited by companies each year
  • The Kuwait parliament aims to have the legislation ready by October
Updated 06 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait said it will lower the number of expats living in the country within months through a new residency law, national daily Kuwait Times reported citing Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh.
The state will focus on “skilled,” migrants rather than laborers, and 1.3 million foreigners, who “are either illiterate or can merely read and write,” were not the country’s priority, Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said.
“I understand that we recruit doctors and skilled manpower and not unskilled laborers. This is an indication that there is a distortion. Visa traders have contributed in increasing this figure,” Al-Ghanem said.
The upgraded draft law would also limit the number of foreign nationals recruited by companies each year and will include regulations based on their skills, he added.
The Kuwait parliament aims to have the legislation ready by October, prior to the November elections, Al-Ghanem said.
Last month, Kuwait’s prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al Sabah, suggested reducing the number of expats from 70 percent to 30 percent, UAE daily Gulf News said.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait to lift lockdown in Mahboula, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on July 9
Sport
Sports activities in Kuwait to resume as coronavirus restrictions ease

Latest updates

Kuwait updates residency law, to cut number of expats
Five Arab artifacts on display at Paris’ Musée du Louvre
Elton John honored with his own commemorative coin from The Royal Mint
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
Families of Syria detainees hope for news amid US sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.