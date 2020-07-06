You are here

  Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to Daesh recruitment ring

Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to Daesh recruitment ring

The two allegedly trained with a group in Switzerland and France before traveling to Turkey in late 2015. (File/AFP)
  • The two face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda
  • Prosecutors will say what penalties they are asking for when the case is heard in Swiss federal criminal court
GENEVA: Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join up with extremists in territory once held by the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
A Swiss-Tunisian dual national, who is accused of having recruited Daesh members, and a Swiss co-defendant face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They allegedly trained with a group in Switzerland and France before traveling to Turkey in late 2015.
In Turkey, they stayed in an Daesh safe house until they were stopped from entering Syria by Turkish authorities, the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. They were returned to Switzerland in the summer of 2016, and temporarily placed in pretrial detention.
The two men were late released subject to unspecified “alternative measures,” the statement said. Such measures can include bail, handover of passports, movement restrictions and the need to regularly check in with authorities.
Swiss prosecutors are currently conducting some 70 criminal proceedings linked to “jihadist-motivated terrorism,” mostly involving propaganda, recruitment and financing of radical groups, the office said. Switzerland did not face any major violent extremist attacks like those other parts of Europe during the heyday of IS in the mid-2010s.
The two men were not identified. Prosecutors will say what penalties they are asking for when the case is heard in Swiss federal criminal court.

Daesh Switzerland

India overtakes Russia to become world’s third highest for virus cases

  • The health ministry said 697,358 cases had now been recorded, a rise of 24,000 in the last 24 hours
  • India has registered 19,963 deaths from the virus
NEW DELHI: India announced Monday that it has nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, taking it past Russia to become the third-hardest-hit nation in the global pandemic.
The health ministry said 697,358 cases had now been recorded, a rise of 24,000 in 24 hours, while Russia has just over 681,000.
The United States and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases but India’s tally is not expected to peak for several more weeks and experts predict the one million figure will be passed this month.

India has registered 19,963 deaths from the virus, a much lower number than many other badly hit countries.
India’s major cities have been worst hit by the pandemic. New Delhi and Mumbai each have about 100,000 cases, with 3,000 dead in the capital and nearly 5,000 in Mumbai.
New Delhi has opened a new 10,000-bed temporary virus hospital while other cities are tightening restrictions on movement to head off a new surge in cases.
The Kerala state capital, Thiruvananthapuram imposed a new lockdown from Monday with public transport shut and only pharmacies allowed to open. The clampdown came after hundreds of new cases were reported across the state, which had been praised for its action to curtail the pandemic.

India Coronavirus

