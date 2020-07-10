Behind the scenes of the ‘Dark’ finale

DUBAI: Can you change the past? That has been the question since Netflix’s “Dark” first debuted in 2017. The show is a time-travelling saga about a small town in Germany where, every 33 years, time aligns, allowing the town’s inhabitants to travel back and forth between past, present, and future. As the name suggests, it’s not a happy tale — at least not until the end.
“Dark” has become a smash hit across the world, ranked in the top 100 series of all time on the Internet Movie Database, above “Stranger Things,” “The West Wing” and “Mad Men.” Its final episodes capped off an incredible adventure for its lead characters Jonas and Marta, played by Louis Hofmann and Lisa Vicari, who journeyed from past to future, even into alternate dimensions, in order to try to fix their broken world and set things right again for their loved ones, even if it meant they ceased to exist.
The show’s final scenes may be its most powerful, as Jonas and Marta stand together silently, knowing their mission has come to an end. It was, according to Vicari and Hoffman, just as emotional for them as it was for their characters.
“The last scene was mine and Lisa’s last shooting day. We had closure for the characters, but we also had closure for us. And I, as Jonas, am saying goodbye to the world and goodbye to his life. As Louis, I was saying goodbye to the character, and I think that's why the scene is so truthful,” Hofmann tells Arab News. “I saw peace in the characters’ eyes. In every single one of them. I felt like it felt right for each of them.”
According to Vicari, it ended up getting so emotional that the cast and crew tried to distract each other to keep things moving on set, even playing the children’s game ‘circle punch’ to lighten the mood.
“Everybody was crying at the end. This really stuck to me a lot. We actually did a lot of jokes in between so we could keep this high energy level for the whole day. We were doing little games with the crew. That's kind of what I think of when I think of filming the scenes. You're in a very delusional state while filming when the camera’s rolling. I'm not myself and sometimes I can't really remember what I did,” says Vicari.
Hofmann knows the importance of a good ending to a series’ legacy, having watched some of the most popular shows of the recent past lose years of goodwill from a disappointing finale.
“If you look at ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lost,’ they stretched it out, they did more and more seasons and then they wanted to end it all of a sudden and that made it too abrupt, I would say. I think we had a head start, since we already knew what the big and round thing is. It was always planned as three seasons,” says Hofmann.
During the lockdown for COVID-19, Hoffman, Vicari and the other younger members of the cast got together and watched the whole final season together, communicating over WhatsApp and Zoom.
“We all cried like hell, because it was another goodbye,” says Hoffman. “It was another time of closure. It was pretty awesome. It touched us so much because we were again saying goodbye. We’re all very happy with the ending. I don't know what other ending you think would be suitable. This was the only possibility.”
With Hoffman and Vicari both now 23 years old, they likely have a long career ahead of them, but, for each of them, “Dark” is the masterpiece that they will look back on for the rest of their lives.
“Being part of this incredible story that is so complex and so new to TV history, and meeting all these people on set, meeting the showrunners, who were amazing filmmakers, and just being able to be part of this project and their vision and having this big platform to be seen all over the world — I really learned a lot as an actress in these years of filming and I take so much joy from it and I will always remember this this part of my life,” says Vicari. “I will always keep it in my heart and cherish it.”
Lebanese-British artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan on sound, memory and the Turner Prize
Updated 10 July 2020
Matt Ross
LONDON: Even the most cursory of web searches for Lawrence Abu Hamdan yields results dominated by the 2019 Turner Prize. After all, Abu Hamdan and his fellow nominees Helen Cammock, Oscar Murillo and Tai Shani made history when they asked to share the famed arts prize as a collective. The move raised the profile of all four artists, garnering headlines around the world and making them the talk of the art scene.
But to focus entirely on Abu Hamdan’s Turner Prize work is to do him a disservice. Though his award-winning work on Saydnaya — based around interviews with former detainees of the brutal Syrian prison — has become his highest-profile project (and one that has raised international awareness of human rights violations), his career has seen him amass a substantial portfolio of fascinating exhibitions.
Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai is currently exhibiting Abu Hamdan’s 2017 work “This Whole Time There Were No Landmines” in one of the venue’s Artist Rooms until January 3. Featuring mobile-phone footage and audio recordings from 2011, the work documents the moments when the ‘shouting valley’ — a part of Syria’s Golan Heights that was annexed by Israel in 1967 and which draws divided families to the area to shout messages across the border — saw 150 Palestinian protestors forcibly exercise their right to return during the Arab Spring.
“My whole work has been about the relationship between sound and borders, in many different ways, be those walls, or national borders, and so on,” Abu Hamdan tells Arab News. “And an interest in sound as something that escapes the ways in which we’ve defined and carved up private space, national space, or the world, according to borders.
“It was interesting that this was where the border was, in fact, breached,” he continues. “And what is also incredible is that those same voices that had been shouting to each other all these years, as a means to manifest the division and protest against it, they were the ones on that day who were shouting for the protesters to stop. They were shouting that there were landmines.”
As the title of the work suggests, it turns out that, in fact, there were not any landmines.
“The voices had always been the thing that could cross the border,” Abu Hamdan continues. “But on that day they were doing everything to maintain the border, to stop it being destroyed.”
It’s no surprise that an artist who describes himself as a ‘Private Ear’ talks with infectious enthusiasm about such varying ways of relating to sound.
“It’s important to me to find a way to try and articulate that moment, and to somehow archive it — but not in ways that it has been spoken about; using the language of art to explore and historicize events by other aesthetic means.”
Part of this involves exploring how memory of sound differs from other methods of recollection. In Abu Hamdan’s “Earwitness Inventory” work, he showcases 95 custom-designed objects derived from legal cases in which acoustic memories have played a significant role.
“When people describe eyewitness events, what they see is often described in exactly the terms it came to them at the time. With sound, you start to have this strange kind of lag; you have objects standing in place for things which are not seen — what they thought they heard before they knew what they heard. It’s been a fascinating exploration of the way that sound is committed to memory.”
Perhaps one of the best examples of this exploration is Abu Hamdan’s work on Saydnaya. The Turner Prize-winning project has earned plenty of international plaudits, but it has also had an incredible impact on the artist himself. Abu Hamdan was asked by Amnesty International, through research agency Forensic Architecture (with whom he has worked many times) to learn more about the brutal prison via acoustic recollection.
“(The prisoners) were held in dark conditions, or blindfolded as they moved in and out, or they stayed in a cell for the whole period of their incarceration,” he explains. “They were only really hearing what was going on outside the four walls of their cell.
“It was a huge thing to be involved with, but on a more personal level the reason why I have dedicated so much of my time to this subsequently is that it taught me so much — about the relation of sound to violence, of sound to architecture, or the specific relations of deprivation and the human voice. And it taught me so much about silence. If we listen carefully to what those people had to say, we could understand something more fundamental about the way in which power is exerted and the way in which violence is performed more broadly in the acoustic spectrum.”
The revelations that resulted from the Saydnaya work have, in his own words, changed Abu Hamdan’s brain. Subsequent projects, he explains, are not necessarily about Saydnaya, but are trying to be lessons from Saydnaya “in the sense that I tried to distill what they taught me about fundamental things — private space, human voice, memory, architecture — and show how they changed my way of thinking about these things. I had to find a way of communicating that and reflecting on that.”
Abu Hamdan talks about his work, and about his relationship with sound, as part of a life-long journey. And although, perhaps counterintuitively, he doesn’t describe himself as a good listener, he talks with great enthusiasm about sonic imagination, a gift he has refined through early memories of his parents’ code-switching (adapting the way they spoke to different audiences) and forays into the DIY music scene (Abu Hamdan includes music from his 2004 London-based band, Cleckhuddersfax, on his website as a part of his acoustic journey — despite admitting that he doesn’t like listening to it).
“You think sound, and you think about the word through sound,” he says. “And I think you are more willing to ask questions about people’s relationship to that as a kind of perception.
Right now, Abu Hamdan is embarking on a new body of work to do with reincarnation. His father is Druze Lebanese, so it is a subject he has always been aware of, but it has come to dominate his work of late.
“I made the first (piece) in a body of work, which made me understand that it really is a body of work, because a lot was learned from it, once again, and there’s a lot to say,” he explains. “The first time I showed it was in the Sharjah Biennial, it was commissioned by them last year, and a second part of that will be developed for a show next year in the Bonniers Konsthall in Stockholm.”
And despite the fact that he has amassed an impressive collection of works throughout a career that shows no signs of slowing down, Abu Hamdan doesn’t mind revisiting the moment that many will know him for, and the one that dominates his Google results: that collective acceptance of the Turner Prize.
“We didn’t feel comfortable with the idea that people are going to the show looking for a winner, rather than looking at the works. We took the decision to re-center the work, It’s one of the proudest things I have in my career,” he says. “The moment we did that was one of the happiest memories I have. I think anyone who saw the show and saw the works would understand exactly why we did that.
“Perhaps the way (the story) has circulated was not so much about the work, but rather about our decision. But that’s also fine. I mean, we knew it was kind of a spectacular moment, and we wanted to create that,” he continues. “There are very few moments in contemporary art which interface with popular culture as much as the Turner Prize. So it was really important that we were able to make a statement with it, in a way.”